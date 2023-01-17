LIV Golf Gets Trolled After Being Exposed for Cheeky Act

Ian Poulter’s recent reaction to major golf players like Sergio Garcia, as well as himself, not being wished by the European Ryder Cup gained diverse reactions. However, a recent angle was added to this controversy when a golf Reporter pointed out that LIV Golf was also at fault for the same mistake. All in all the missed birthday wish drama got more intense. But what was LIV Golf’s fault in the whole fiasco?

Ian Poulter, his missed birthday wish, and his connection to LIV

Ian Poulter called out the European Ryder Cup social media handle for not wishing him and players like Sergio Garcia on their birthdays quite openly in a recent Twitter post. In the tweet, the famous professional golfer, Ian Poulter, made it a point to “call out” the European Tour for not wishing Sergio Garcia on his birthday.

The professional golfer indeed had his own birthday on the 10th of January and many viewed that this tweet as an indirect hunt at the nonexistent wish of the Tour for him. However, it wasn’t just the European Ryder Cup that skipped the birthday wish, it was also LIV Golf, Poulter’s current Alliance that got saved by just an inch.

Jamie Weir, a Reporter for Sky Sports News pointed this out through a recent tweet. They wrote, “I think the most amusing part of Ian Poulter getting upset that the Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account hadn’t wished him a happy birthday is that LIV Golf didn’t either but saw his tweet so rushed one out 16 minutes later.”

Apparently, LIV Golf only wished Ian Poulter sixteen minutes after the tweet he posted calling out the other camp. This cheeky move was pointed out by onlookers. Considering how Poulter was disappointed by the Tours, who were his previous alliance, not Wishing him, LIV Golf, his current alliance, was saved just by an inch.

Poulter’s move to LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf entered the scene, things have changed for the PGA Tour. The Golf World has evolved in more ways than one. It has experienced more defections than one could ever have imagined and Ian Poulter is one of the defectors.

The European professional golfer made a choice to shift to the rebel league. A choice that clearly impacted him in more ways than one. This includes his birthday wish that he expected from the Tour’s end but remained nonexistent. LIV Golf was also late in their wish, as mentioned previously.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 8, 2021 England’s Ian Poulter watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Time and again, Poulter has voiced his opinions concerning the LIV Golf-PGA Tour rivalry. As well as, how LIV Golf has changed the world of golf for good. Even after strong disagreement from the PGA Tour’s camp on the matter, Poulter has remained quite stringent in his viewpoint.

What do you think about this view of Ian Poulter on the matter? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

