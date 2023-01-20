LIV Golf finds US broadcast home for 2023 season and beyond

LIV Golf has found a US broadcast partner.

The Saudi-backed PGA Tour Rival announced Thursday that its events will be seen live on The CW Network beginning with the 2023 season.

“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights,” LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a news release. “The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our Athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.”

“We’re very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season. The CW and its majority owner, Nexstar Media Group, recognize the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports.”

LIV Golf got off to a tumultuous start last season over its links to the Saudi government and the comments Phil Mickelson made about it. The renegade series poached several of the PGA Tour’s top stars for ridiculous sums of money as it looked to keep poking at the Legacy tour.

Last season, LIV Golf events were mostly seen on YouTube and Facebook.

“Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf,” CW Network president Dennis Miller said.

“For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, Advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

The first round of the LIV Golf events will air live on The CW app and the final two rounds will air on The CW and The CW App. Arlo White will be the chief play-by-play announcer with analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz. Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins will have coverage on the course.

The first event for LIV takes place at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico. It will run from Feb. 24-26.