LIV Golf finalizes the 2023 schedule, including 9 new sites

Dustin Johnson tees off during the LIV Golf team Championship on Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. Getty Images

Less than one week after LIV Golf announced its partnership with CW to broadcast its events, we now know where all of those tournaments will take place. The Saudi-backed league has finalized its 14-event schedule, up from the eight it played last year in its inaugural season.

The new schedule was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

Until now, LIV had made public just seven of its 14 events for 2023, but Monday’s news adds venues in the US, England and Saudi Arabia.

Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s TV deal, LPGA drama, Jon Rahm dominance By:

GOLF Editors





The US locations are Orange County National in Orlando, Fla., Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., and three Trump properties: DC, Bedminster and Doral. Tournaments were also announced for the Centurion Club in London, England, and the season-ending team Championship at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Of the 14 events, nine are new sites. LIV Golf Returns to five courses it visited last year: Centurion Club, Bedminster, Rich Harvest Farms, Royal Greens and Doral. You can check out the complete schedule below.

2023 LIV Golf schedule

February 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

March 31-April 2: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Fla.

April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Okla.

May 26-28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC

June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

July 7-9: Centurion Club, London, England

August 4-6: The Old White Course, White Sulfur Springs, W.Va.

August 11-13: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

Sept. 22-24: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Ill.

October 20-22: Trump National Doral, Miami, Fla.

Nov. 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV’s first event kicks off in a month at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, a course that was designed by LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman, and up until this year Hosted a PGA Tour event.

Speaking of Norman, SI also reported that his position will likely strengthen within LIV Golf’s Ecosystem with Majed Al-Sorour — LIV Golf’s managing director — stepping down from his post. (Al-Sorour, who also is the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, will reportedly stay on LIV Golf’s board of directors.) According to the SI report, LIV won’t fill Al-Sorour’s position, essentially expanding Norman’s role.

Via the TV deal announced last week, LIV’s first-round action will be available only through CW’s app. The final two rounds, on the weekend, will be on TV.

Here’s how LIV’s calendar aligns with the PGA Tour’s schedule, per our Sean Zak. LIV Golf has just one conflicting event that’s played the same week as one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events, which were designed to guarantee the Tour’s top players are competing in the same tournaments throughout the year.

Here’s how the reported LIV Golf schedule looks against the PGA Tour’s. Mostly avoids Tour’s elevated events, except for first week of FedEx Cup Playoffs. Six weeks where competing tournaments are held within one time zone of each other. pic.twitter.com/CJJkydiedR — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) January 23, 2023