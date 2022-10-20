LIV Golf executive walks back saying he would ‘create my own majors’

A key executive in the LIV Golf League walked back comments reported earlier this week suggesting that if LIV Golf could not get world ranking points and saw its players miss out on the game’s biggest tournaments, that he would “create my own majors for my players. ”

Majed Al Sorour, the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and the leader of Saudi Golf, which markets the sport in Saudi Arabia, had been quoted by the New Yorker saying he didn’t understand talk of banning players from the major championships.

