LIV Golf executive walks back saying he would ‘create my own majors’

A key executive in the LIV Golf League walked back comments reported earlier this week suggesting that if LIV Golf could not get world ranking points and saw its players miss out on the game’s biggest tournaments, that he would “create my own majors for my players. ”

Majed Al Sorour, the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and the leader of Saudi Golf, which markets the sport in Saudi Arabia, had been quoted by the New Yorker saying he didn’t understand talk of banning players from the major championships.

“For now, the majors are siding with the (PGA) Tour, and I don’t know why,” Sorour told the magazine. “If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players.”

Sorour added: “Honestly, I think all the Tours are being run by guys who don’t understand business.”

Sorour’s comments were widely panned as the idea of ​​anything comparing to the current four major championships—the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open—is viewed in the game as highly unlikely.

He acknowledged his conversation with the New Yorker Reporter and how he expressed “my frustration at the unfortunate blackballing of LIV Golf players by the PGA Tour. When it comes to the majors, tournaments that stand alone and are independent of LIV, I have the utmost respect for the majors. The majors are about history, heritage, true competition and honor.”

Sorour went on to say that the story misrepresented his views.

“The majors are indeed the best platform where LIV Golfers and other tour golfers can compete, despite the PGA Tour’s suspension of our players. As a LIV Golf board member and managing director, I am here to accomplish our LIV Golf investment chairman and the board’s strategic direction by building a team, growing the game and defending player rights. That is my only interest.”

LIV Golf is backed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth fund. In 2018, Sorour was chosen to lead Saudi Golf, the country’s Federation which is charged with developing players, marketing the sport and running the Saudi International, which was first played as a European Tour event in 2019 and is now an Asian Tour event.

The PIF has bankrolled LIV Golf with a commitment that runs into several billion dollars. So far, the new entity has played seven tournaments, with its season-ending team championship next week in Miami.