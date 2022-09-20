LIV Golf event at The International gets good review, and a fine

BOLTON — The LIV Golf tournament at The International got good reviews from the Select Board, although the board did hit the tournament director with a fine for not getting a permit for temporary signs.

“Overall, I’m really pleased with how things worked out,” Tournament Director Michael Goggin told the Select Board Sept. 15. “I know it took a lot of effort from everyone.”

Goggin said that he thanked people “for the support and the patience and understanding.

“It sounds like generally speaking our feedback has been really positive,” Goggin said. “It’s really hard to share the scope and scale of this thing until you’re actually sitting in front of it.”

Goggin noted the tournament got lucky with the weather and had “a great finish. I’m really pleased with how it went,” but he added that “hiccups are inevitable.

