Europe’s replacement Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald appointed little-known Nicolas Colsaerts as his third vice-captain for the 2023 edition of the matches in Rome.

The appointment of Colsaerts highlights the damage done by the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and his cronies inside golf’s establishment, who refused all communications with LIV Golf and instead burned every bridge.

With Ryder Cup fixtures such as Lee Westwood, Sergio García, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey and Henrik Stensonwho was disgracefully stripped of his captaincy, all playing on the LIV Series, the cupboard is bare across the pond, hence unknowns like Colsaerts named to leadership roles.

The 40-year-old Belgian joins Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari as vice captains for Europe.

Colsaerts Lone appearance in the Ryder Cup came a decade ago (2012) while his major resume is shockingly poor for a Ryder Cup leader: just a single Masters appearance (MC, 2013).

“My first reaction when Luke asked me was Sheer joy,” said Colsaerts in a released statement. “Every time I hear the words ‘Ryder Cup,’ it takes me back to the edition I played in, how proud I was to wear the European colors and be part of such an unbelievable event.”