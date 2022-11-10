LIV Golf denies report about Greg Norman moving into different role

LIV Golf representatives are denying a report that said CEO and commissioner Greg Norman could be moved to a different role with a former golf company executive taking over his chief executive duties.

The Telegraph reported that former TaylorMade CEO Mark King has been discussed as a possibility for the CEO role, with Norman to be moved “upstairs.”

King became president of TaylorMade in 1999 and in 2014 became president of Adidas Group. He is currently CEO of Taco Bell Corporation.

A LIV Golf spokesperson denied the report and said a statement was forthcoming.

