LIV Golf Denies ‘Incomplete And Inaccurate’ Broadcast Deal Reports

Reports that LIV Golf is close to a deal with Fox Sports that would see it buying air time look to be wide of the mark.

LIV issued a statement calling the reports “incomplete and inaccurate” after Golfweek reported Greg Norman’s Breakaway series was close to signing a deal. Earlier this month, WSJ.com reported that both Apple and Amazon have turned down the opportunity to be LIV’s broadcast partner, but LIV’s statement stressed it is ahead of schedule in securing a media deal.

