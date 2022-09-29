LIV Golf Denies ‘Incomplete And Inaccurate’ Broadcast Deal Reports

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Reports that LIV Golf is close to a deal with Fox Sports that would see it buying air time look to be wide of the mark.

LIV issued a statement calling the reports “incomplete and inaccurate” after Golfweek reported Greg Norman’s Breakaway series was close to signing a deal. Earlier this month, WSJ.com reported that both Apple and Amazon have turned down the opportunity to be LIV’s broadcast partner, but LIV’s statement stressed it is ahead of schedule in securing a media deal.

The statement said: “Recent reports about media rights have been incomplete and inaccurate. LIV Golf has exceeded expectations and remains ahead of schedule across numerous fronts, including broadcast rights.

“As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League. We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”

The five LIV Invitationals so far in this debut season have been shown on YouTube, Facebook and various other free-to-air networks around the world, but ahead of the Inaugural LIV Golf League, set to start early next year, a full broadcast deal is expected.

Given that CBS, NBC and ESPN all currently have deals with the PGA Tour, a deal with FOX Sports does make some sense, although Norman’s unexpectedly short stint as lead golf analyst with the network could prove a stumbling block. The LIV chief later revealed in an exclusive interview with GOLF Live that Fox’s decision left him feeling “like I got rolled under the bus”.

There have been five LIV Invitationals so far this year, with stops coming up in Bangkok and Jeddah over the next two weeks before the season closes with the $50 million Team Championship at Doral at the end of the month.