LIV Golf Defectors Just Received a Much-Needed Lifeline From the Masters

When many of the top Golfers in the world ditched the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, they all knew the ramifications that could’ve followed. Would they ever be able to compete on the PGA Tour again? Would the Official World Golf Ranking stop them from earning points? Could they be banned from major championships in the future? None of the defectors truly knew the answer to these questions, but they decided to join the Saudi-backed league anyway.

LIV Golf members learned the answer to the first two questions when the PGA Tour suspended all of them and the OWGR shut down their ability to earn points. The majors, though, are run by different entities, so they make their own rules. The Masters, which is run by Augusta National Golf Club itself, threw the defectors a lifeline this week by announcing LIV Golf participants will be allowed to play in the tournament if they meet the qualifications.

