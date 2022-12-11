LIV Golf Defector Phil Mickelson Pens Down an Emotional ‘Proud’ Message Regarding Being a Part of ‘The Match’

Did you think only golf fans were waiting for ‘The Match’? Then you were wrong. Phil Mickelson, the former ‘The Match’ player, was also looking forward to the event.

One of the most awaited events hit the ground yesterday, where Thomas and Spieth emerged victorious. The two close friends defeated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s team in the 12-hole competition at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, winning 3&2.

It was Woods’ first TV broadcast event after The Open Championship in July. He was rusty, as he had been struggling with plantar fasciitis. The pro has been facing challenges in walking due to the injury and had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge because of the same. However, according to sources, his trash talk was intact.

But his trash talk didn’t make much difference as Thomas and Spieth utilized their great form from start to finish. PGA pro, Spieth was on the 10th hole, and his shot was amazing. After the shot, they rolled in a putt to win the match. At the same time, Woods’ sibling-like golfer, Thomas, carded many putts at holes 2, 4, and 8, and won the game. Mickelson must have been one of the happiest after the results were in. Let’s find out what he said about the event.

Why was Phil Mickelson looking forward to ‘The Match?’

Before ‘The Match’ was about to start, Woods’ fans were looking forward to a win. However, his performance fell short. But the event stoked the LIV defector, Phil Mickelson. He was looking forward to watching it and appealed to others to witness the event on TNT. They tweeted, “I’m proud to have been a part of the creation of The Match. Today will be a fun, funny, and insightful version, and I’m Wishing Tiger, Rory, JT, and Jordan all the best. I’ll be watching it on TNT, and I hope you will too.”

Mickelson expressed his pride in being part of the event’s first edition. Despite his long rivalry with Woods, he wished him luck in winning the match. His tweet proves that he watched the match on TNT. And why wouldn’t they? After all, it was a Reminiscence of the past.

Mickelson was the first member of ‘The Match’ team. The LIV Defector won in 2008. It was the first edition of the match, where they drafted the Greatest of all-time golfers, Woods, at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Mickelson and Brady fell short of Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in the fourth edition of Match IV.

Do you think Mickelson was happy after Tiger Woods lost the match? Let us know your views in the comments below.