LIV Golf Defector Phil Mickelson Once Revealed ‘Best Advice’ Which His Father Gave Him After Dealing With a Lot of Failures

Phil Mickelson has played tons of amazing tournaments in his career on the PGA Tour. His recent performances haven’t been very good on his new LIV Golf journey. However, he is still an inspiration for many young golfers. But more than his success on the field, Mickelson is known for his attitude towards the game. And it could be because of his father’s golden advice to him.

Phil Mickelson Revealed his father’s golden advice for his career

Mickelson is responsible for inspiring millions of young athletes to play professional golf and make a career in the field. This is aided by his Spectacular Achievements in tournaments. One of the richest golfers, Mickelson has made a special position for himself in the community.

However, despite all his records, his personality is the reason he has so many fans worldwide. No matter whether Lefty wins a game or not, you will find him smiling in his post-match interviews. And he once shared how his father’s golden advice helped him become the cool golfer he is today.

“The best advice my dad gave me was to enjoy playing,” Mickelson said in an interview from his Del Cerro home in 2006. ‘…that it was a reward, not a right.’ They added details about the time when he was a junior golfer. And how his father said something that changed his perspective towards the sport.

“There would be times I would show up at the course and not feel like playing or practicing. My dad said if you don’t want to play, don’t. And it was great because it always kept me appreciating when I did play,” they said.

Well, this was just one piece of advice that Mickelson received from his father. When asked about the best advice from his father, both Phil and his sister stopped for a moment and said that there was so much they learned from their old man. The golfer lost numerous fans after shifting to LIV Golf. But despite losing support from the world, his spirit towards the game remained as high as it was earlier. And that’s how Mickelson looks at the game of golf.

