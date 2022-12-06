LIV Golf Defector Louis Oosthuizen Suffers a Massive Set Back In His Career for the First Time in 8-Years

In recent times, part of the biggest controversy surrounding LIV Golf has been the world ranking points. Many players have seen their Ranks suffer, thus affecting their chance to compete in the majors going forward. The most recent addition to this unfortunate list is Louis Oosthuizen, who recently saw his rank drop out of the top 50 after an incredible run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Louis Oosthuizen suffers a major setback

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oosthuizen recently took a devastating blow when his OWGR ranking plummeted, causing him to drop out of the top 50 for the first time in eight years. On December 14, 2014, the South African golfer maintained his top-fifty ranking by finishing in the top fifty. Since then, he’s done well to keep himself well within the top ranks.

Earlier this year, Oosthuizen jumped ship, defecting to LIV Golf. Soon before his switch, the pro golfer was ranked 20th in the world. But ever since he signed with the Saudi-backed Series, his rank has seen a steady decline. This week, it finally tipped over, ending its nearly 8-year run.

Apr 24, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Louis Oosthuizen tees off from the 1st hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oosthuizen saw his rank drop by 31 points over the last couple of months. He now ranks 51st on the charts, which in turn hinders his chances of competing in the Masters at Augusta next year. After his 2012 defeat to Bubba Watson in a playoff of the final round, the 40-year-old has been looking to grab a win.

Can Oosthuizen still qualify for the Masters?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Previous winners are automatically qualified to compete in the green jacket major. The golfer has only won one major to date, the Open Championship. Since he has never won the Masters, he is not eligible for this exemption. Another way Oosthuizen can qualify is if he has rankings in the top 50 at the end of this calendar year.

Golf – The 149th Open Championship – Royal St George’s, Sandwich, Britain – July 17, 2021 South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen during the third round REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

With only 3 weeks left in the year, is it possible for the pro to get back up there? Since all LIV golf players are banned from participating on the PGA Tour, the South African’s chances are drastically cut short. But the star is set to play in the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – LIV Golf Series Players Suffer Another Major Setback

If Oosthuizen can secure a good spot in the event, he may just be able to boost his ranking. Thus, pushing him back in to the top 50. Do you think Louis has a shot at getting back in there and playing at Augusta next year? Tune in to find out.