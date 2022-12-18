LIV Golf Defector Bryson DeChambeau Tried His Best to Resemble the Legendary Character James Bond in 2021

A social media presence is what defines many in this day and age. The digitization of the world has made it almost impossible to get by without social media. Athletes, influencers, and celebrities have capitalized on this and built up a huge social media presence, thus promoting themselves automatically with every post. Bryson DeChambeau is one such golfer who occasionally charms his way into the hearts of golf fans. The golfer is always finding ways to entertain his fans, and once he even dressed up and imitated James Bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeChambeau turned professional in 2016 and has since grown in popularity. His career was at its peak in 2020 when he won the US Open playing his own style of golf. In terms of a social media presence, the golfer has over 870,000 followers on Instagram alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in November 2021, the pro golfer posted a photo of himself on Instagram that went viral within minutes. In it, DeChambeau was wearing a tuxedo with a clip-on back bow tie. He also donned his Rolex and stared into the abyss.

The major Winner captioned the photo, “The name’s Bryson,” paying Homage to the fictional British spy, James Bond. It’s been over a year since the photo was uploaded, and it has over 60,510 likes. The fans, too, went wild over it, commenting on how good the golf star looked.

Where is Bryson DeChambeau playing now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year, the golfer has received far more media attention than in the past. The reason for his jump to LIV Golf. DeChambeau left the PGA Tour earlier this year with eight victories. Since then, the star golfer has been an outspoken advocate for the Saudi-backed side. Since his defection to the other side, the 8-time PGA Tour Winner has yet to collect a win.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 16, 2022 Bryson DeChambeau of the US on the 1st green during the third round REUTERS/Phil Noble

He played in six of the eight LIV Golf events this year, and his team narrowly missed victories in the Bangkok and Boston events, where they played second. Individually, the highest finish the Scientist was able to secure was 10th in two events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson Were Both in the Bahamas, but for a Very Special Reason

The American golfer is certainly capable of doing much better, and perhaps we will see him win in the 2023 season of LIV. With 14 events to compete in, how many do you think DeChambeau can grab a win in? Let us know in the comments below.