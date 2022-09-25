LIV Golf contract, the decision of the judge

Despite the firm opposition of the LIV leaders, expressed through the lawyer representing the League led by Greg Norman, the judge Beth Labson Freeman ordered that other details be made public. This decision resulted in two documents being made public.

The “Player Participation Agreement” signed by Taylot Gooch and the 66-page document containing the rules and regulations of the Tour (Rules and regulations of LIV Golf). These are the (new) Highlights that emerged: LIV tournaments are planned to ensure coexistence with professional golf in general and with the Majors in particular;

Players are prohibited from wagering on any golf tournament, either LIV Golf or any other Tour;

LIV Golf holds the media rights of the players almost exclusively, but each of them is authorized to “sell or transfer” their individual rights based on the value of their name and image.

This was the ground where the PGA Tour clashed with Phil Mickelson, who accused the Tour of racking up millions of dollars actually owed to players for media rights;

Any disciplinary action against players will be made public only once the matter has been settled;

caddies must comply with LIV Golf’s request to wear a microphone (while playing, NDR);

all players are required to comply with anti-doping regulations;

all players must make themselves available for press conferences and post-match interviews.

These are points that concern all players.

In the part of the contract signed by Taylor Gooch that has been made public, there is a clause (valid until the end of the 2025 season) that guarantees the player from relegation. To be clear, we are talking about the exit from the main field, which has already occurred in some cases when the most “important” players arrived in the League.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour funded by the Public Investment Fund, the Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The name “LIV” refers to the Roman numerals for 54, the score if each hole on a par-72 course was birdied and the number of holes to be played in the LIV events.