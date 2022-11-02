LIV Golf continues to wait for the Official World Golf Ranking application

As LIV Golf awaits a decision on whether its league will receive world ranking points when the new season begins in February, commissioner Greg Norman believes the OWGR was never equipped to deal with an upstart entity such as the one that just completed its first year.

Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf, said in a conference call with Reporters Wednesday that LIV’s applying—first in July, then in October as part of the developmental MENA Tour—remains important to the overall viability of the league and the world rankings system.

