LIV Golf coming to Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia in 2023

The Greenbrier Classic is pictured in 2012.

The Greenbrier Hosted a PGA Tour event from 2010 to 2019 and will host LIV Golf next year.

LIV Golf announced three more tournaments for its 2023 schedule, bringing the total to seven so for the LIV Golf League with seven more tournament dates to be disclosed.

Added on Wednesday were three new venues: The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz. (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. (May 12-14) and The Greenbrier in West Virginia (Aug. 4-6).

