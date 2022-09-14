LIV Golf Chicago field 2022: Full list of Golfers at Rich Harvest Farms features Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith

LIV for the moment — and the money.

Just a few weeks back, Dustin Johnson became the first American to win a LIV Golf event on the tour’s Invitational series in 2022, and he did it with style. Johnson outlasted newcomers Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri with an epic putt on a playoff hole to take home the win in Boston.

There were no more splashy additions to the LIV Golf series since the event in Boston, but there will still be splashy shots and plenty of green to go around this weekend.

MORE: Who is playing LIV Golf? Full list of Golfers to appear in events

It’s the fifth LIV Golf event from about an hour away from the “Second City.” Here’s who’s slated to show up at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, this weekend:

LIV Golf Chicago field 2022

There are only two changes from the field that teed off in Boston: Henrik Stenson Returns after dealing with injury, and David Puig replaces Adrian Otaegui.

Here’s the full 48 for this weekend’s event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18:

Golfer Country
Abraham Ancer Mexico
Richard Bland England
Laurie Canter England
Paul Casey England
Eugenio Chacarra Spain
Bryson DeChambeau U.S.
Sergio García Spain
Talor Gooch U.S.
Branden Grace South Africa
Sam Horsfield England
Charles Howell III U.S.
Dustin Johnson U.S.
Matt Jones Australia
Sadom Kaewkanjana Thailand
Martin Kaymer Germany
Phachara Khongwatmai Thailand
Sihwan Kim U.S.
Brooks Koepka U.S.
Chase Koepka U.S.
Jason Kokrak U.S.
Anirban Lahiri India
Marc Leishman Australia
Graeme McDowell N. Ireland
Phil Mickelson U.S.
Jediah Morgan Australia
Kevin Na U.S.
Joaquin Niemann Chile
Shaun Norris South Africa
Louis Oosthuizen South Africa
Wade Ormsby Australia
Carlos Ortiz Mexico
Pat Perez U.S.
Turk Pettit U.S.
James Pio U.S.
Ian Poulter England
David Puig Spain
Patrick Reed U.S.
Charl Schwartzel South Africa
Cameron Smith Australia
Henrik Stenson Sweden
Hudson Swafford U.S.
Cameron Tringale U.S.
Peter Uihlein U.S.
Harold Varner III U.S.
Scott Vincent Zimbabwe
Lee Westwood England
Bernd Wiesberger Austria
Matthew Wolff U.S.

LIV Golf Chicago teams

Team Captain Player Player Player
Aces GC Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Talor Gooch Pat Perez
HyFlyers GC Phil Meckelson Bernd Wiesberger Matthew Wolff Cameron Tringale
Punch GC Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Matt Jones Wade Ormsby
Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer Graeme McDowell Laurie Canter Richard Bland
Iron Heads GC Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Phachara Khongwatmai Sihwan Kim
Smash GC Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Peter Uihlein Chase Koepka
Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri
Majestic GC Lee Westwood Ian Poulter Henrik Stenson Sam Horsfield
Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace Shaun Norris
Fireballs GC Sergio García Abraham Aancer Carlos Ortiz Eugenio Chacarra
Niblicks GC

Bubba Watson*

Harold Varner III

 Hudson Swafford James Pio Turk Pettit
Torque GC Joaquin Niemann Scott Vincent David Puig Jediah Morgan

* – Watson is a non-playing team captain this week

What is the LIV Chicago purse?

Each of the eight LIV Golf Invitational events this year have a minimum purse of $25 million — $20 million of that is devoted to the individual golfers.

$4 million of the purse will go to the winner.

The remaining $5 million of the purse is spread among the top three teams.

Place Projected payout
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button