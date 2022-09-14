LIV Golf Chicago field 2022: Full list of Golfers at Rich Harvest Farms features Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith

LIV for the moment — and the money.

Just a few weeks back, Dustin Johnson became the first American to win a LIV Golf event on the tour’s Invitational series in 2022, and he did it with style. Johnson outlasted newcomers Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri with an epic putt on a playoff hole to take home the win in Boston.

There were no more splashy additions to the LIV Golf series since the event in Boston, but there will still be splashy shots and plenty of green to go around this weekend.

It’s the fifth LIV Golf event from about an hour away from the “Second City.” Here’s who’s slated to show up at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, this weekend:

LIV Golf Chicago field 2022

There are only two changes from the field that teed off in Boston: Henrik Stenson Returns after dealing with injury, and David Puig replaces Adrian Otaegui.

Here’s the full 48 for this weekend’s event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18:

Golfer Country Abraham Ancer Mexico Richard Bland England Laurie Canter England Paul Casey England Eugenio Chacarra Spain Bryson DeChambeau U.S. Sergio García Spain Talor Gooch U.S. Branden Grace South Africa Sam Horsfield England Charles Howell III U.S. Dustin Johnson U.S. Matt Jones Australia Sadom Kaewkanjana Thailand Martin Kaymer Germany Phachara Khongwatmai Thailand Sihwan Kim U.S. Brooks Koepka U.S. Chase Koepka U.S. Jason Kokrak U.S. Anirban Lahiri India Marc Leishman Australia Graeme McDowell N. Ireland Phil Mickelson U.S. Jediah Morgan Australia Kevin Na U.S. Joaquin Niemann Chile Shaun Norris South Africa Louis Oosthuizen South Africa Wade Ormsby Australia Carlos Ortiz Mexico Pat Perez U.S. Turk Pettit U.S. James Pio U.S. Ian Poulter England David Puig Spain Patrick Reed U.S. Charl Schwartzel South Africa Cameron Smith Australia Henrik Stenson Sweden Hudson Swafford U.S. Cameron Tringale U.S. Peter Uihlein U.S. Harold Varner III U.S. Scott Vincent Zimbabwe Lee Westwood England Bernd Wiesberger Austria Matthew Wolff U.S.

LIV Golf Chicago teams

Team Captain Player Player Player Aces GC Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Talor Gooch Pat Perez HyFlyers GC Phil Meckelson Bernd Wiesberger Matthew Wolff Cameron Tringale Punch GC Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Matt Jones Wade Ormsby Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer Graeme McDowell Laurie Canter Richard Bland Iron Heads GC Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Phachara Khongwatmai Sihwan Kim Smash GC Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Peter Uihlein Chase Koepka Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri Majestic GC Lee Westwood Ian Poulter Henrik Stenson Sam Horsfield Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace Shaun Norris Fireballs GC Sergio García Abraham Aancer Carlos Ortiz Eugenio Chacarra Niblicks GC Bubba Watson* Harold Varner III Hudson Swafford James Pio Turk Pettit Torque GC Joaquin Niemann Scott Vincent David Puig Jediah Morgan

* – Watson is a non-playing team captain this week

What is the LIV Chicago purse?

Each of the eight LIV Golf Invitational events this year have a minimum purse of $25 million — $20 million of that is devoted to the individual golfers.

$4 million of the purse will go to the winner.

The remaining $5 million of the purse is spread among the top three teams.