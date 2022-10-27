LIV Golf Championship tee times, TV coverage, live Streams & more to watch Rounds 1-3

The last event of the LIV Golf 2022 Invitational is all about teams.

Teams were a sticking point for the new golf league, and Entering the last event of the year for the tour, that remains a point of emphasis in Miami.

The top team at this weekend’s event at Doral takes home a $16 million prize which will be split evenly among its four members. The 12th-place team even takes home a nice chunk of change, too, taking a $1 million prize among its ranks.

The final event of the year caps a tumultuous first go of it for LIV Golf, which saw its ranks rapidly expand from the first event back in June. In all, seven different Golfers won each of the tour’s first seven events, delivering on a promise of parity made before the start of the season.

But on Sunday, it all comes down to the teams. Here’s how to watch:

How to watch the LIV Golf Championship

Dates: Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 Live stream: LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook, DAZN

With no TV rights deal, LIV Golf and its tournaments can be streamed exclusively on the tour’s website, YouTube, Facebook and DAZN.

LIV Golf Championship TV schedule 2022

LIV Golf has no TV deal, meaning the tournament will air exclusively via live stream on the aforementioned streaming services.

Date Time (ET) Live stream Friday, Oct. 28 12:15 p.m YouTube, LIVGolf.com, Facebook Saturday, Oct. 29 12:15 p.m YouTube, LIVGolf.com, Facebook Sunday, Oct. 30 12:15 p.m YouTube, LIVGolf.com, Facebook

LIV Golf broadcasters, info for Championship tournament

The LIV Golf broadcast team features Arlo White on play-by-play, along with Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet as analysts. David Feherty has joined the broadcast team as well, and had a pretty plain, honest answer for why he decided to join the circuit.

Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins operate as on-course reporters for the broadcast.

LIV Golf Championship tee times and groups

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

LIV Golf utilizes a shotgun start for its events, meaning all Golfers start on different tees at the same time.

With a different format this weekend, here’s how they’ll be starting on Friday:

Opening round matchups announced for 2022 #LIVGolf Team Championship. Shotgun starts Friday at 12:15 pm ET Details here …https://t.co/dY5ytiGTl1 pic.twitter.com/xcJMET0qwZ — LIVGolfComms (@LIVGolfComms) October 26, 2022

What are the teams for the LIV Golf championship?

This week’s team Championship tournament takes place in Miami, and there are a few wrinkles to the way it’s playing out.

— The top four seeded teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger) get a first-round bye, and will start in Saturday’s semifinals.

— The fifth seed, Smash GC, were able to select their opponents for Friday’s quarterfinal matchups (see above)

— The quarterfinals and semifinals will feature two singles and one foursomes match.

— Following the opening round on Friday, team Captains for the top four seeds and Captains for the four quarterfinal match winners will select their opponents for Saturday’s semifinal round.

— On Sunday, 16 players from the four semifinal teams compete in a shotgun start round of stroke play. The team with the lowest score will be deemed champion.

Team (Seed) Captain Player Player Player 4 Aces (1) Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Talor Gooch Pat Perez Crushers (2) Bryson DeChambeau Paul Caasey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri Fireballs (3) Sergio García Abraham Ancer Carlos Ortiz Eugenio Chacarra Stingers (4) Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace Hennie du Plessis Smash (5) Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Peeter Uihlein Chase Koepka Majestic (6) Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Henrik Stenson Sam Horsfield Torgue (7) Joaquin Niemann Scott Vincen Adrian Otaaegui Jediah Morgan Hy Flyers (8) Phil Mickelson Bernd Wiesberger Matthew Wolff Cameron Tringale Iron Heads (9) Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Phachara Khongwaatmai Sihwan Kim Cleeks (10) Martin Kaymer Graeme McDowell Laurie Canter Richard Bland Punch (11) Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Matt Jones Wade Ormsby Niblicks (12) Bubba Watson* Harold Varner III Hudson Swafford James Pio Turk Pettit

*Bubba Watson is a non-playing Captain

LIV Golf Championship purse

The final LIV Golf event of the year carries a whopping $50 million burp. The members of the winning team each get a $4 million prize.

The 12th-place team wins $1 million.

All prior LIV Golf events carried a $20 million purse distributed among all of its players. The winning player takes home a $4 million check. In addition to the $20 million individual prize, there is also an extra $5 million distributed among the top three teams at the event.

Where is LIV Golf Championship in 2022?

Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Club

Trump National Doral Golf Club Location: Doral, Fla.

Doral, Fla. Par: 72

72 Distance: 7,510 yards

The LIV Golf Championship tournament heads to South Beach, playing at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, just outside of Miami.

Golfers will be playing on the Blue Monster course, which hosted a PGA Tour or WGC event annually from 1962 to 2016.