LIV Golf certain to pour dollars into Sugar Grove and surrounding communities – Shaw Local

SUGAR GROVE — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Brooks Keopka and Bryson DeChambeau are just a few of the professionals taking to the links at Rich Harvest Farms this weekend for the LIV Golf Chicago event.

The Chicago Invitational is the fifth tournament of LIV Golf’s Inaugural season, and although it is a first-time event, area officials are expecting to see some economic impact.

Director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson, said the Bureau services 10 communities in the area including Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Sugar Grove and Montgomery.

Carlson said any time there is an event of this size they expect to see an increase in residual spending from guests, spectators and even participants on things like gas and local restaurants.

Carlson said with a first time event, such as LIV Golf, it’s hard to gauge what the economic impact is going to be.

Spectators walk the Rich Harvest Farms golf course during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago tournament Friday in Sugar Grove (Associated Press)

“It’ll be interesting, come next week, to find out what that impact truly was,” Carlson said. “But certainly there’s going to be an impact.”

Carlson said, other than Sugar Grove, he expects Yorkville to see the biggest impact, as their hotels are closest to Rich Harvest Farms and would be right off the route for those traveling from the south on Route 47.

As Carlson predicted, area hotels like the Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn in Yorkville reported that they were nearly full for the weekend.

Village of Oswego development director Kevin Leighty said he expected to see the hotels in Oswego full over the weekend, and an increase in vehicular and foot traffic in Oswego’s downtown and along Route 34.

The impact may not have reached as far as Oswego, however, as the American Inn reported Saturday morning that they were no busier than usual.

“I think it’s good for the region overall, not just Kane County but Kendall County as well,” Leighty said. “Because this is receiving national attention, it will help showcase the area and hopefully we will see some future interest because of it.”

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said, being so far from the course, he did not expect to see much of an impact in Sandwich other than heavier weekend traffic and an increase in gas sales.

Although Latham did not foresee much change in Sandwich, he said an event like this with a national draw is great for the region.

Village of Oswego President Troy Parlier said the LIV Golf events came together so quickly, the village didn’t have time to prepare, but he expected the event to be huge.

“That’s something we definitely have to look at in the future,” Parlier said. “Anytime you have an event with that kind of magnitude, it’s going to be beneficial for the development of the region.”