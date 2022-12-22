LIV Golf Caddie Spills Beans on Two PGA Tour Loyalists’ Failed Attempt of Joining the Rival Tour

While golf fans are eager to watch their best Golfers back on the course, their Tours, LIV Golf as well as PGA Tour have been trying to hold a Monopoly when it comes to signing the big stars. Although many Golfers of the American Tour have been vocal against the Breakaway Tour, some suggest that there had been talks internally between them to join forces.

The PGA Tour has been in a defensive position since the birth of LIV Golf earlier this year. The Saudi Funded Tour has signed most of the notable names from their arch-rivals. With their sights set on recruiting more talent from the PGA Tour, some Tour loyalists have outright refrained from joining the 54-hole Tour.

Nevertheless, LIV star, Kevin Na’s caddie, Kenny Harms’ recent conversation at the ‘Beyond the Club’ podcast will shed light on a dark secret. Take a look at what the caddy had to say.

A PGA Tour Loyalist had failed negotiations with LIV Golf

During the 131st Episode of the podcast, Harms talked about his experience at the Breakaway Tour, while also talking about next year’s Masters. But the topic which raised eyebrows from the 1 hour 16 minutes podcast was when the caddy spilled beans on two Unnamed PGA Tour loyalists.

“Just give it a chance”, said Kenny Harms to every LIV Golf critic. They then spoke about some of the Golfers from the 92-year-old Tour trying to join the Newfound Tour. Harms said, “There’s a couple of players who have been very boisterous against LIV who actually asked for money to play on LIV and got turned down.”

However, when it came to revealing the names of the PGA Tour players, Kenny Harms maintained secrecy. LIV Golf has signed all the big names from their Nemesis tour, despite most of them initially rejecting the proposal publicly. Although joining the Breakaway Tour is not harming anybody, acting against their words stands for hypocrisy.

Nevertheless, both Tours have quality talent, so none of them will fail the fans in providing intriguing golf. Although when it comes to having big names in the sport with zero worries about their financial position, LIV Golf does look comfortable compared to their rivals. However, the PGA Tour has been in the sport for 92 years, which could help them handle this situation with experience.

