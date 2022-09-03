LIV Golf Boston updates, results, Highlights from Saturday’s Round 2

LIV Golf took its talents to Boston for its fourth event, LIV Golf Boston. And through Round 1, it’s been a tightly contested affair.

LIV Golf “veterans” Matthew Wolff and Talor Gooch have made solid starts, showcasing the short- and long-game necessary to compete at the top of the LIV leaderboard. Wolff is in pole position after Round 1, posting a 7 under through the first 18 holes.

Gooch sits one stroke behind, caught in the middle of a battle for second place alongside LIV Golf newbies Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith.

MORE: LIV Golf Boston field 2022: Full list of Golfers at The International

Round 1 was an enthralling event, with one particular Shining moment: Wolff’s ace on Hole 2.

MATTHEW WOLFF HOLE IN ONE FIRST IN LIV GOLF HISTORY ⬇️ 🕳️ #LIVGolf #LIVGolfBoston pic.twitter.com/pxukPFdYxH — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) September 2, 2022

However, with the field so tightly packed, the pressure will be on for each of the top four. After all, the money on the line is immense. And what’s a LIV Golf event without its money?

The Sporting News is tracking live updates, results and highlights from LIV Boston. Follow along to see all the action as it unfolds during Round 2 at The International in Bolton, Mass.

MORE: Gary Player blasts Smith and LIV Golf, strokes Stenson

LIV Golf Boston Leaderboard 2022

Rank Player Score T1 Dustin Johnson -11 T2 Talor Gooch -11 3 Joaquin Niemann -9 T4 Matthew Wolff -9 T4 Anirban Lahiri -8 T6 Jason Kokrak -7 T6 Sergio García -7 T6 Lee Westwood -7 T6 Bernd Wieseberger -7 T6 Branden Grace -7

See the complete LIV Golf Boston Leaderboard here.

LIV Golf Boston updates, Highlights from Saturday’s Round 2

(All times Eastern)

5:33 p.m.: And Niemann follows up one of his best shots of the day with perhaps his worst. Sends the ball deep into the woods. Not great.

5:31 p.m.: Niemann pulls himself into a tie for first place with two holes to go. That’s how it’s done, Joaquin.

5:27 p.m.: Gooch skews his put justtttt wide on his birdie attempt on Hole 16. He’s not able to get that Outright lead, though.

5:16 p.m.: There hasn’t been a whole lot to write home about in regards to Bryson DeChambeau. He’s sitting at 3 under today and 4 under for the whole tournament.

However, DeChambeau showed a beautiful approach play on the bunker, playing a delightful chip through the bunker to put himself in position for a positive score.

5:02 p.m.: And DJ takes the Outright lead! Johnson sinks his seventh birdie of the day to push himself to 11 under. He’s got the one-stroke edge over Gooch with three holes left to go.

4:47 p.m.: Niemann drops a stroke after spinning a shot in-and-out on Hole 14. That’s unfortunate for the Chilean; his first bogey of the round.

4:29 p.m.: With a slight break in the action, Let’s see how the top of Leaderboard is shaping up:

T1: Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gosch (-10)

T4: Kevin Na, Anirban Lahiri, Pat Perez, Matthew Wolff (-8)

T8: Bernd Wieseberger, Lee Westwood (-7)

T10: Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia (-6)

4:24 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is having fun out here. With the deftest of putts, Lefty just slotted yet another birdie, his fifth of the day.

Lefty isn’t going to win LIV Boston, by any means. But with a 4 under showing in Day 2, he’s been the 4 Aces’ Talisman today.

4:19 p.m.: It’s been a hell of a performance by Dustin Johnson today. He just notched another birdie on Hole 10, pushing himself to 6 under for the day.

Johnson has sunk three birdies and an eagle in his last four holes. That’s what we like to call a hot streak.

4:13 p.m.: After skewing a shot into the Woods on Hole 12, Wolff Somehow cleared the ball out of the shrubbery and back onto the green en route to a par.

Talk about a recovery. Wolff is two strokes back of leader Niemann.

3:50 p.m.: The 4 Aces are surging Midway through Round 2. DJ shows composure from just outside the putting lawn, Rolling a cheeky little eagle to give the 4 Aces a two-stroke lead over the Hy-Flyers.

The slow roller eagle from DJ stretches the 4 Aces lead to 2️⃣ #LIVGolf #LIVGolfBoston @DJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/mO9qVKyNe1 — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) September 3, 2022

Johnson has been a real standout through 11 holes, pitching a Masterpiece of a performance to get himself in the pack for first place. He’s sitting at 5 under on the day and 8 under on the whole of LIV Boston.

3:36 p.m.: Sooooo close from Talor Gooch. The American was a precious few feet away from putting down a birdie on Hole 9 and giving himself the lead.

They just missed, settling for a par in the process.

3:33 p.m.: Miraculously, 4 Aces has drawn level with Hy Flyers at 16 under. Perez’s 4 under showing is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

3:29 p.m.: With cheers of “mashed potatoes” ringing around in the distance, DJ calmly puts down a birdie putt on 7. He’s just three strokes out of first place.

3:26 p.m.: That’s another birdie for Cameron Smith. They haven’t quite found the rhythm yet. But save for a double bogey on Hole 6, Smith has been fairly consistent. He’s got four pars through eight holes.

Perhaps that birdie on 8 will get him back in the green. He’s only one stroke off the top spot.

3:20 p.m.: A quick check-in for those keeping track of the team leaderboard: Hy Flyers still out in front, fueled by strong displays by Lefty and Cameron Tringale.

Despite Hy Flyers’ dominance, Iron Heads and 4 Aces aren’t too far back. Both teams sit in second place on 14 under. Iron Heads has been carried by a combined 7 under performance by Kaewkanjana and Shiwan Kim, who has bounced back after a putrid showcase in Round 1.

4 Aces, meanwhile, is being buoyed by Perez, who sits at 3 so far.

2:56 p.m.: Lee Westwood from the sandpit! The Brit chips a beautiful shot straight into the hole. He’s up to 6 under on the day.

2:46 p.m.: Special mention for Sadom Kaewkanjana, who has compiled a 4 under through Round 2. That’s tied with Sergio Garcia for the best score so far.

He’s at 7 under, just one stroke off of leader Joaquin Niemann.

2:40 p.m.: Pat Perez is slowly but surely making his way up the leaderboard. The American golfer with the second best head of hair is LIV (behind Cameron Smith, of course) just carded a birdie on Hole 4. He sits at 5 under and 1 under on the day.

2:27 p.m.: That’s the second birdie of the day for Smith, this time on Hole 5. He pulls back into the lead alongside Niemann.

2:25 p.m.: Mickelson has been on a roll today. Hits his third birdie, this one on Hole 15. Putting Hy Flyers on his back.

2:20 p.m.: Niemann moves into sole possession of first place after sinking back-to-back birdies on Holes 5 and 6. He’s at 2 under through six holes.

2:14 p.m.: Hy Flyers are doing there thing early in Round 2. They are 13 under, two strokes in front of second place Iron Heads GC.

2:00 p.m.: It’s a four-way tie for first place, with Wolff, Niemann, Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch all tied at 7 under.

1:54 p.m.: Ian Poulter doing his best Prince impression in an all-purple outfit. The Brit putt down a sumptuous putt from distance to save par on Hole 7.

1:51 p.m.: Lefty is putting on a Clinic through his first two holes. Back-to-back birdies on Hole 12 and Hole 13. Seems he’s really putting a shift in for Hy Flyers GC.

1:48 p.m.: Calmness on display by Jason Kokrak on Hole 17. Rolls a putt in from distance to push himself to 4 under.

1:45 p.m.: Riemann with an impressive approach shot on Hole 3. Puts himself in position for a positive score, it seems.

1:38 p.m.: Sergio Garcia curls one in from distance to get himself an eagle on Hole 8.

Maybe that can get him back in contention for the top prize.

1:34 p.m.: Kevin Na starts the day with a bang, sinking a birdie on Hole 2. He’s into the Top 5 after the calm stroke.

The first birdie of the day goes to Kevin Na 🐥#LIVGolf #LIVGolfBoston pic.twitter.com/cdLHbel0Fr — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) September 3, 2022

1:15 p.m.: And we are underway here for Round 2 of LIV Boston.

How to watch LIV Golf Boston

Dates: Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4 Live stream: LIVgolf.com, YouTube, Facebook

LIV Golf Boston will be streamed on multiple free platforms, including its own website, YouTube and Facebook.

LIV Golf TV schedule 2022

LIV Golf will not be broadcast on television in the US, meaning viewers will have to stream the event.

Viewers in the UK can watch it on DAZN and Sky Sports.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Friday, Sept. 2 1:15 pm-end of play YouTube, Facebook, LIVgolf.com Saturday, Sept. 3 1:15 pm-end of play YouTube, Facebook, LIVgolf.com Sunday, Sept. 4 1:15 pm-end of play YouTube, Facebook, LIVgolf.com

LIV Golf Boston tee times and groups

LIV Golf uses a shotgun start for its events. Players begin at the same time across the course on different holes and move in order from there.

MORE: LIV Boston betting guide: Odds, Picks for latest tournament

Play will begin at 1:15 pm ET each day.

LIV Golf Boston teams