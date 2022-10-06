LIV Golf believes it has found a route to Official World Golf Ranking points

BANGKOK — The LIV Golf Invitational Series is forming a “strategic alliance” with the developmental Mena Tour in an effort to gain Official World Golf Ranking points.

The UK’s Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday that the agreement with the Dubai-based circuit would allow players competing in this week’s LIV Golf event in Bangkok to receive points as well as through next year’s 13-event individual schedule.

The Official World Golf Ranking website does not list this week’s LIV Golf event among the circuits receiving points.

