LIV Golf Bangkok Prize money payouts

It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.

In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

Lopez-Chacarra finished at 19 under. Three shots back was Patrick Reed. There was a three-way tie for third at 18 under by Richard Bland, Paul Casey and Sihwan Kim.

Brendan Grace withdrew from the event and still banked $120,000.

Check out the full Prize money payouts for each player at the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok.