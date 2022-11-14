LIV Golf announces one of 14 events in 2023 will be in Australia

LIV Golf has yet to publicize its full schedule for the LIV Golf League in 2023, but on Sunday night announced one of its 14 events will be in Australia.

The Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-backed circuit has established a multi-year commitment to host events in Australia, with the first to be held at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, April 21-23. Norman won his first professional event in 1976 at the Grange.

“Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” said Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO. The company was recently forced to deny a report that Norman would be changing roles.

The LIV Golf League will offer 14 events of 54-hole, no-cut stroke play events, as well as 12 teams that LIV hopes to franchise and $405 million in total prize purses. The season will start in February and end in September, and events will not compete with any of the four major championships, international team events or heritage events, such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament.

