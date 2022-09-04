LIV Golf allows players to wear shorts and we await your response, PGA Tour | Golf News and Tour Information

PGA Tour players often wear shorts in practice rounds, but not in pro-ams or on tournament days. For some, it has seemed like an archaic tradition, considering the swampy heat the players face at many of the nation’s summer tour venues. Caddies are spared and have been wearing shorts on tour since 1999. Why not their bosses? And Phil Mickelson has basically made a cottage industry over his muscular (yet hyped) calves.