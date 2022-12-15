LIV Golf adds Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia events to the 2023 calendar

LIV Golf has added three new events to the circuit’s 2023 schedulewhich will take place in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Last month, the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed tour announced stops in Mexico, Spain, Singapore and Australia would be included on the calendar next year. Wednesday’s addition of three competitions to take place in the United States means LIV Golf has now Revealed half of its 14 planned events for 2023.

LIV Golf statement confirming 2023 events

A statement from the circuit said: “LIV Golf today announced three new Championship Venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 12-14), and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia (August 4-6) will welcome many of the sport’s biggest stars in the groundbreaking LIV Golf League teeing off in 2023.”

LIV Golf chief executive and commissioner Greg Norman added: “LIV Golf’s expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023. More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport. These Championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

LIV added that final rosters for the rebranded LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, with 12 team franchises set to compete across 14 events for a total of $405million in Prize Purses.