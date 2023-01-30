LIV Golf 2023 tournament schedule confirmed

The LIV Golf Invitational tournament schedule for 2023 has been confirmed.

The Breakaway tour, headed up by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), started last year and caused ripples across the world of golf.

High-profile players such as Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson signed up for the lucrative competition, leaving the PGA Tour in the process.

On Monday, the 14 tournaments were confirmed, with the events set to take place across seven different nations.

Five Venues that were on last year’s Slate return for 2023, with the Centurion Golf Club close to London, the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club all making a comeback.

The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, LIV Golf International Portland and LIV Golf International Boston are not returning this year, though

New Venues include Orange County National in Orlando and the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC – another course owned by the former United States president Donald Trump.

Seven Venues had previously been confirmed prior to Monday’s announcement.

The 2023 season will start at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico in late February, and end in Jeddah in November.

Eight of the tournaments will take place in the USA, with one each in Mexico, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

LIV Golf 2023 schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico (February 24-26)

LIV Golf Tuscon, Arizona, USA (March 17-19)

LIV Golf Orlando, Florida, USA (March 31-Apr 2)

LIV Golf Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia (April 21-23)

LIV Golf Singapore, Singapore (April 28-30)

LIV Golf Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA (May 26-28)

LIV Golf Valderrama, Andalucia, Spain (June 30-July 2)

LIV Golf London, Hertfordshire, UK (July 7-9)

LIV Golf Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA (August 4-6)

LIV Golf Bedminster, New Jersey, USA (August 11-13)

LIV Golf Chicago, Illinois, USA (September 22-24)

LIV Golf Miami, Florida, USA (October 20-22)

LIV Golf Team Championship, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (November 3-5)