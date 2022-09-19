Liu Shiming Art Foundation Begins Offering Scholarships at Universities Worldwide

The Liu Shiming Art Foundation has kicked off its Scholarship program with funding opportunities for students of the arts at numerous Universities across the globe and is continuing to expand.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Liu Shiming Art Foundation, established in 2021, has launched its Scholarship program at six Universities across the globe, with agreements with many more beneficiary institutions in the works. The foundation was established with the purpose of elevating the work of renowned Chinese artist Liu Shiming within the arts discourse, while promoting the study of a multicultural purview of the arts by creating Scholarship funds for art and film students at Universities around the world.

The foundation’s Inaugural six Universities to offer Scholarships include, CUNY’s Macaulay Honors College, Georgia State Universitythe National Academy of Fine Arts of Singapore, American University Beirut, American University Cairoand the Maryland Institute College of Art.

When the foundation’s namesake, Liu Shiming, was selected to study at China’s Central Academy of the Arts in the late 1940s, it was with the help and support of his community. He was able to start creating works of art that would become recognized throughout China and internationally. The Liu Shiming Art Foundation acts to support students of the arts in a similar manner and hopes to expand the global arts discourse to embrace the diversity of the art.

The foundation aims to continue to expand its scholarships, grants, and exchange programs to support students worldwide, while carrying on the Legacy of Liu Shiming. It looks forward to the path ahead, which is paved by its group of Distinguished Flagship Universities that are the first to offer Liu Shiming Art Foundation Scholarship funds.

