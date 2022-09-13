Little Village Central Iowa 006: Fall Arts Preview

Read issue 006 »

Classes start, leaves redden, footballs are hiked, and artists come back from summer tours and hibernations to present their latest work. Let Little Village guide you through all fall has to offer — or at least some cool-ass events! Explore cutting-edge Iowa hip hop, Varsity Cinema’s next chapter, a Salem-inspired work from Ballet Des Moines, and ’80s punk-rock group the Cult’s dreamy new sound. Plus: Heartland Bazaar, Beaverdale Books’ packed fall reading schedule, an Iowan-produced documentary, Q&As with Iowa artists, and much more.

Also in this issue, LV reflects on the 40 years since 12-year-old Johnny Gosch disappeared without a trace on his West Des Moines paper route — a case that terrified Iowans, prompted a national response, and fueled conspiracy theories that continue to shape US culture Wars and criminal law.