Little Rock steel-maker getting notice for its golf-course projects

Golfers going out for some final rounds this holiday weekend should look into the development of the course they’re playing – it may have been built by Little Rock’s own Lexicon Inc.

That’s right. The noted steel manufacturer also has a division that designs and builds high-end golf courses around the world – more than 30 in all. The company has not built any courses in Arkansas.

Last month, the company’s work on a Championship course at the new PGA of America National Headquarters in Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas, drew national attention. Play on the new course is projected to begin next year and it is slated to host leading professional golf events.

The course is the centerpiece of the PGA’s $550 million, 600-acre campus and will be featured in the 2023 PGA Senior Championship, scheduled for May 24-28. PGA officials hope the course will draw many more major championships to the facility.

“This project is a big deal for our company,” said Patrick Schueck, president and chief executive officer of Lexicon. “My late father was a fan of the game, so it is exciting to Honor his Legacy by bringing major Championship golf to North Texas, just a stone’s throw from our Headquarters in Little Rock.”

Lexicon’s Heritage Links division, which began operations in 1999, has experience building championship-worthy courses: The company built Chambers Bay, a public course near Tacoma, Wash., that was home to the 2015 US Open and Liberty National in Jersey City, NJ , site of the 2017 President’s Cup. The company also completed a full restoration of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, site of this year’s PGA Championship.

Heritage Links, based in Houston with satellite offices in California and Nebraska, has worked on more than 400 courses across the nation, including the Trump National Doral in Florida, an iconic course whose closing 18th hole has been recognized by Golf Magazine as one of the top 100 holes in the world.

The Magazine noted that the Frisco course is the only US facility designated to host more than 20 professional and amateur events — including two PGA Championships and two Senior PGA Championships — while still under construction.

“Having completed more than 480 projects across the nation, Heritage Links is a leader in the industry,” says Jon P. O’Donnell, president of the division. “Because of our Stellar Reputation on past high-profile projects, we have had the opportunity to work with groups like the PGA Tour, the USGA and the PGA of America.”

Heritage Links’ services include new construction, renovation and restoration, irrigation installation, sports-field construction and construction management.

Globally, Heritage Links has been involved in more than a dozen international courses in the Caribbean, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

After the Senior PGA tournament next year, the KPMG Women’s PGA in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2026 will be held at the Frisco site. There has been speculation that the site could be home to the 2041 Ryder Cup.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RECOGNITION

Four economic development leaders were honored last week for lifetime contributions for bringing jobs and businesses to Arkansas.

The Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award was given to Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Clifton M. Chitwood president of the Mississippi County economic development board; Bryan Scoggins, president of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority; and Kirkley Thomas, vice president of governmental affairs for the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. Both Scoggins and Thomas are retired.

The four leaders were recognized last week at the 2022 Annual Conference of the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives in Little Rock.

Also at the conference, Cari G. White of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce was recognized as the state’s outstanding chamber executive and Jon Chadwell of the Buffalo River Historic Jail and Museum was named Volunteer of the year.

“We are proud to recognize these excellent leaders from across the state playing a vital role in community and economic development,” said Mallory Darby, president of Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives. “Recipients of these Awards drive and lead development in their respective areas while being proactive to critical workforce needs and advancing community and economic development in transformative ways.”

The Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives is the state’s premier association representing professional and Volunteer economic Developers and chamber executives in Arkansas.

HELP FOR FARMERS

Farmers and Growers in 20 Arkansas counties are eligible for emergency credit to help them recover from property and equipment losses brought on by recent extreme drought conditions.

By being designated primary natural disaster areas, their producers gain access to emergency loans provided by the US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Services Agency.

Primary counties include Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Madison, Newton, Polk, Pope, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, and Washington.

Emergency loans also could be available for contiguous counties: Baxter, Craighead, Crawford, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Howard, Jackson, Logan, Lonoke, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Scott, Sevier, Sharp, White and Yell.

For more information or to apply go to fsa.usda.gov.

SUPPLY CHAIN ​​INSIGHT

Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions is sponsoring a webinar Thursday to help state businesses learn more about navigating disruptions in the global supply chain.

The free webinar begins at 1:30 pm and registration is required. The virtual session is sponsored by the Arkansas District Export Council and Blue Tiger International.

A panel of logistic experts will discuss the snarls that have tied up the supply chain since the Pandemic started and offer tips and insight on managing freight disruptions. The event is recommended for professionals in supply chain management, trade compliance, purchasing, global trade and logistics.

Registration and more information is available at exportarkansas.org.

BROADBAND CLARIFICATION

Need to clarify some points in last week’s report on the new Broadband rules in Arkansas. The public hearing to solicit comments received no objections from providers to the changes. And funding through the American Rescue Plan’s Broadband funding is focused on fiber to the home to expand high-speed Internet service.