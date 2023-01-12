Little Rock at Southern Indiana: Free Live Stream Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Little Rock (5-12) and Southern Indiana (8-9) have gotten off to similar starts in the Ohio Valley Conference, winning their openers before losing their next three games. The Trojans and Screaming Eagles meet in Evansville on Thursday night with the loser taking sole possession of last place in the OVC. Myron Gardner leads Little Rock with 13.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while Trevor Lakes is the leading scorer for Southern Indiana, averaging 13.1 points. Jelani Simmons puts up 12.9 points per game, Isaiah Swope averages 12.8 and Jacob Polakovich posts a double-double with 11.1 points and 11.3 boards.

How to Watch Little Rock at Southern Indiana in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Trojans dropped their third in a row on Saturday, falling to visiting Southeast Missouri State 74-68. DJ Smith had 14 points and five assists for Little Rock and Isaiah Palermo came off the bench for 13 points. Gardner finished with 12 points and 12 boards.

Southern Indiana, which moved up from Division II this season, also lost a home game on Saturday as SIU Edwardsville came away with a 69-62 win. Swope scored 19 points and Lakes went for 16. Polakovich grabbed 12 rebounds and Tyler Henry had 10 in 22 minutes off the bench.

