Little Rock at Southern Indiana: Free Live Stream Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Little Rock at Southern Indiana

Little Rock (5-12) and Southern Indiana (8-9) have gotten off to similar starts in the Ohio Valley Conference, winning their openers before losing their next three games. The Trojans and Screaming Eagles meet in Evansville on Thursday night with the loser taking sole possession of last place in the OVC. Myron Gardner leads Little Rock with 13.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while Trevor Lakes is the leading scorer for Southern Indiana, averaging 13.1 points. Jelani Simmons puts up 12.9 points per game, Isaiah Swope averages 12.8 and Jacob Polakovich posts a double-double with 11.1 points and 11.3 boards.

