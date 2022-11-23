Little Rock at Indiana game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Little Rock (2-3) at No. 11 Indiana (4-0)

Tip Time: 6:30 pm Eastern

6:30 pm Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) Stream: Fox Sports

Fox Sports IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

Point Spread: Indiana is around a 30-point favorite

Indiana is around a 30-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 8 Indiana 90 No. 326 Little Rock 59

Well. 8 Indiana 90 No. 326 Little Rock 59 Series: Indiana leads 2-0. IU won last meeting 77-53 on Dec. 29, 1994

Little Rock’s Darrell Walker:

Head Coach Darrell Walker will meet up with long-time friend Mike Woodson Wednesday. Walker was an Assistant on Woodson’s staff on the New York Knicks from 2012-14.

Walker is in his fifth season as head men’s basketball coach at Little Rock.

He has an overall record of 53-68, including one Sun Belt regular season Championship in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to Little Rock, Walker was the head men’s basketball coach at Clark Atlanta University. They led them to a record of 45-18 overall and back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

Walker has head coaching experience at the NBA, WNBA, Division II and Division I levels.

Little Rock’s results and roster:

The Trojans faced Indiana’s Friday opponent Jackson State at home on Sunday, where they won by a final score of 94-91. They also beat Arkansas Baptist in their second game of the season.

Their losses are to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and ETSU.

Little Rock 2022-23 KenPom Highlights:

Tempo – No. 42 (Offense 33 / Defense 59)

Offensive Efficiency – No. 296

Little Rock’s effective FG percentage of 51.0 percent is No. 130 nationally and consists of the No. 145 percentage from three (34.2) and No. 145 percent from two (50.9).

LR is one of the worst free throw shooting teams at 63.4 percent (No. 307). Relatively speaking, they don’t get to the line a great deal.

With turnovers on 20.1 percent of their possessions, Little Rock Ranks No. 227.

Defensive Efficiency – No. 334

Little Rock allows Offensive rebounds on 40.4 percent of misses, No. 356.

Teams have been shooting the ball at 59.1 effective field goal percentage against the Trojans, ranking 354 th

With a 23.4 percent forced turnover rate (No. 42) and an 11.8 percent steal rate (No. 68), Little Rock is active defensively.

