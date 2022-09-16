Little boy has the calmest reaction after getting stuck in a basketball net

This little boy’s chill reaction to getting stuck in a basketball net has viewers wondering if they’ve found the next Spider-Man.

TikToker Heather (@heatherandfam13) is a parent and content creator who posts fun family moments with her husband and kids. Recently, Heather shared a video where her son gets stuck in a basketball net while attempting to perform a trick, and viewers are losing it over his nonchalant reaction!

The clip opens with a shot of Heather’s son Bouncing on an enclosed trampoline with a basketball hoop fixture.

Getting ready to “show off” his moves, the little boy takes a few bounces before grabbing onto the basketball hoop.

The Agile little boy starts to pull himself over the hoop, using the net to help hoist his body. What began as a simple plan became more complicated when the child’s feet got tangled in the net.

After getting his feet through the hoop, the little boy decides to abandon the trick, knowing that he won’t be able to make it through the net.

“Now you’re stuck,” Heather says as her son struggles to free himself from the net’s grasp. The little boy’s older sister breaks out into fits of giggles over the comical sight before running over to help him down.

With one foot still stuck, the little boy lets go of the hoop’s rim, causing him to flip upside down, dangling by the net.

Heather and her daughter can barely contain their laughter as her son, cool as a cucumber, spins around, hanging upside down from the net before falling with a gentle bounce.

The basketball net blooper had viewers all over TikTok in stitches.

“The way he spins while hanging, haha,” one user noted.

“Spider-Man stuck at home,” joked one TikToker.

“That happened to me once,” one Viewer shared with a series of Laughing emojis.

While the mini athlete didn’t land his trick this time, he sure took a graceful fall.

