‘Little bakery’ in Sequoyah Hills Knoxville is next goal for baker

Having spent time in both Spain and the United States, Xavier Juan knows three languages, including one particular to the area where he lived.

But he also knows that the enjoyment of good pastries and bread is Universally understood and appreciated, and that has led him to start the Sybaris Bread Co.

While selling primarily through an online farmers’ market that delivers and through coffee shops and even word of mouth since he started, he has recently reached a new step in the process. He hopes in the coming weeks to also start selling his Mediterranean-themed pastries from a small stand set up in the corner of the Plaid Apron eatery in Sequoyah Hills.

“We hope to open in the first quarter” of 2023, he said, adding that he loves the neighborhood feel of that area of ​​town after observing it. “The idea is to have a little bakery.”

As Juan recently discussed his cooking and business concept and equally unique journey to get this far, he said he grew up in the Mediterranean island of Ibiza off the eastern coast of Spain. His parents ended up getting divorced, and his mother had relatives in Knoxville, so they moved here, where he attended Bearden Middle School and High School.

The Plaid Apron in Sequoyah Hills, shown in 2018, is where Juan hopes to set up a baked goods stand.

Still maintaining a good relationship with his father, he ended up returning to Spain for college, where in one class he came up with the name Sybaris for a fictitious restaurant because of the ancient Greek city’s love for food and culture. He would make that name real when he and his future Spanish wife, Maria, moved back to the United States and he began thinking about a potential baking business. She would go on to enjoy such work as serving as a receptionist at a hospital.

