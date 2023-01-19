‘Little bakery’ in Sequoyah Hills Knoxville is next goal for baker

Having spent time in both Spain and the United States, Xavier Juan knows three languages, including one particular to the area where he lived.

But he also knows that the enjoyment of good pastries and bread is Universally understood and appreciated, and that has led him to start the Sybaris Bread Co.

While selling primarily through an online farmers’ market that delivers and through coffee shops and even word of mouth since he started, he has recently reached a new step in the process. He hopes in the coming weeks to also start selling his Mediterranean-themed pastries from a small stand set up in the corner of the Plaid Apron eatery in Sequoyah Hills.

“We hope to open in the first quarter” of 2023, he said, adding that he loves the neighborhood feel of that area of ​​town after observing it. “The idea is to have a little bakery.”

As Juan recently discussed his cooking and business concept and equally unique journey to get this far, he said he grew up in the Mediterranean island of Ibiza off the eastern coast of Spain. His parents ended up getting divorced, and his mother had relatives in Knoxville, so they moved here, where he attended Bearden Middle School and High School.

Still maintaining a good relationship with his father, he ended up returning to Spain for college, where in one class he came up with the name Sybaris for a fictitious restaurant because of the ancient Greek city’s love for food and culture. He would make that name real when he and his future Spanish wife, Maria, moved back to the United States and he began thinking about a potential baking business. She would go on to enjoy such work as serving as a receptionist at a hospital.

Juan said he started the business as far back as 2018 selling part-time at markets and elsewhere, but it didn’t get going well until several months into the pandemic. “At the end of 2020, I said, ‘Let’s see if we can do it a little more often,'” he said.

That led to stepped-up efforts through the online market, Market Wagon. And beginning in 2021, they had an opportunity to make and provide pastries for the Tree Top Coffee Shop in the Sequoyah Hills commercial area. They later also started selling to the Sunago coffee shop in Hardin Valley.

While he had worked out of shared kitchen spaces like Real Good Kitchen on Magnolia Avenue, he recently had an opportunity to start using the baking facilities at the Plaid Apron when its workers are not making the restaurant’s bread. And the opportunity to have a small bakery shop/stand within it has also been part of the relationship.

“It’s very natural for me to work in this setting because the breads are all natural, with few ingredients and no preservatives,” he said.

While he enjoys making sourdough bread, Juan said he has shifted most of his focus to pastries and croissants made in a Mediterranean or European style, the kind enjoyed all the way from Paris to the West Coast. He even bought a laminator about six months ago that he keeps at the restaurant and helps with making croissants.

As Juan continued to tell his story and where he is at this point, he sounded as excited as a home cook seeing a made item almost ready to come out of the oven. And for him, the work is not just a passion or business but also almost like Researching in a science lab, where he is continuing to perfect his craft through watching videos, collaboration, and experimentation.

“There is a science behind it,” they said. “Recipes are like a big puzzle. It’s a very enjoyable process and something you do with your hands. It’s something creative. And I like to eat a lot.”

He hopes others continue to enjoy eating his pastries as well.