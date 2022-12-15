Literature: Why young adult literature hasn’t been a page-turner in India despite strong demand for the genre

“You do care,” said Dumbledore. He hadn’t flinched or made a single move to stop Harry demolishing his office. His expression was calm, almost detached. “You care so much you feel as though you will bleed to death with the pain of it.” ― JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix The Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the Harry Potter series, was released in 1997. It started as children’s literature but ended up with very serious