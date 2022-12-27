Literature termed true reflection of society – Newspaper

SWAT: Speakers at a literary ceremony here on Monday said that literature was a true reflection of a society and Poetry was one of the significant forms of resistance literature.

They were speaking in a Poetry recitation event titled “In the name of peace” held in Gwalerai in Matta Tehsil. The event was organized jointly by Spinsar Adabi Taroon, Wekh Zalmyan and Smart Organization.

Poets, writers, and peace activists from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event.

Hamdard Yousafzai, Fayaz Zafar, Munir Buneri, Ali Khan Umeed, Kharullah, Jawhar Iqbal, Rashid Shalmaney, Husain Ali Seena, Karam Khan Hakim, Bacha Zada ​​Betab, Usman Ali Seena, Inayatur Rehman, and others spoke on the occasion and recited their Poems .

They said that literature was a true reflection of a society and Poetry was one of the significant forms of resistance literature.

Speakers urge youth to give importance to mother language

“Poets and writers have always highlighted the major developments of society. Literati have never stayed silent even in front of oppressive forces,” said Hamdard Yousafzai. He added that the same thing occurred in Swat and other parts of Malakand division when militants tried to enter the region.

They said that residents of the region resisted militants by holding protests. They added that Poets and Writers also resisted militants through their writings and poetry.

The speakers said that the activists from Gwalerai gave equal importance to social activities, cultural and literary events and took part in raising awareness about human rights and peace.

“We not only work for peace but also conduct social and literary sessions to raise awareness among people,” said Khairullah, one of the organizers of the event.

He added that luckily, the educated youth took an active part in all the healthy activities.

The speakers said that mother tongue and literature were indispensable for the formation of civilized and enlightened societies.

Fayaz Zafar, who presided over the event, said that the people of Swat showed courage and resilience in the wake of the recent wave of militancy.

“Globalisation has many benefits, but it does not mean that we should forget our mother language and its literature. If we forget our mother tongue, we will lose our identity.

“Therefore, we must go with the modern trend, but we keep our mother tongue alive and understand our rich cultural heritage,” said Hussain Ali Seena.

They urged the youth to give importance to their mother language, culture and traditions.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022