Literature stand honoring Retired Educator added at DHS building

Jan. 2—LA GRANDE — A local educator’s Tireless commitment to getting children to embrace books and reading is being recognized at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building at 1607 Gekeler Lane.

The Mountain Valleys Reading Council has purchased a tiered literature stand for the children’s waiting room at the DHS building in Honor of Sharon Bullock, who taught in the La Grande School District for 22 years before retiring in 2020.

The literature stand, which has six compartments, is filled with at least 60 books donated by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council.

“We wanted to honor Sharon’s legacy,” said Carol Lauritzen, president of the Mountain Valleys Reading Council. “She had an outstanding career in promoting literacy.”

Bullock first served as a reading instructor at the old Riveria Elementary School for one year before taking a position at Central Elementary, where she taught third grade for 21 years.

She enjoyed teaching third grade because it gave her a chance to focus on what she feels passionate about, helping children develop reading skills.

“Literacy is the foundation of so many aspects of life,” Bullock said.

Bullock said she is proud to be recognized by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council because she has long been impressed with the work it does.

“It is such a strong supporter of literacy events and activities and it does a great job of getting books into the hands of children,” she said.

The literature stand installed in her Honor was purchased and installed after the Mountain Valleys Reading Council received a donation from an individual requesting that it be spent on a project honoring Bullock.

The stand’s design allows the full front covers of books to be displayed, making it easier for children to see the books available in the waiting room.

“It makes books look more attractive,” Lauritzen said. “It’s like advertising.”

This is a stark contrast to bookcases.

“All you see are the spines of books in many bookcases,” Lauritzen said.

Everyone coming into the waiting room is allowed to take volumes from the Bookstand home. Individuals taking volumes are encouraged to give them to a local Little Library when they have finished reading it, Lauritzen said.

A Little Library is a free book exchange. The most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share.

Union County has about 30 Little Libraries.

Lauritzen said she is grateful for the help the Mountain Valleys Reading Council received from DHS in setting up the literature stand.

“It shows that organizations can accomplish things together which they cannot do alone,” she said.

A plaque recognizing Bullock will be added later to the children’s waiting room at the DHS building.

Dick Mason is a Reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or [email protected]