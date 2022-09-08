Literature Quiz draws in 150 students from Taranaki and Whanganui
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Catriona Thomson, from Sacred Heart Girls College, looks like she has the right answer.
Primary and intermediate school children from throughout Taranaki and Whanganui had their pens and paper at the ready when they competed in the regional Kids Lit Quiz.
The annual event sees teams competing in ten rounds of questions on children’s literature, including poetry, authors, titles, settings, characters, and nursery rhymes.
Sacred Heart Girls’ College in New Plymouth Hosted 150 students from the 37 primary and intermediate schools that took part in this year’s event, which was held on Wednesday.
A team from Whanganui Intermediate won and will compete in the National Quiz in November.
Sacred Heart Girls’ College came second, and Oakura Primary came third.
Photographer Vanessa Laurie captured the teams in action.