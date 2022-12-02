Literature Ireland Residency @ Center Culturel Irlandais

Center Culturel Irlandais’ annual Residency program offers opportunities for artists of all disciplines to tap into the resources of Paris and the CCI, as well as being an important means of showcasing Ireland’s contemporary culture on an international stage. To be eligible, applicants must be Irish citizens or normally Resident on the island of Ireland, with professional involvement in creative practice. See full details at www.centreculturelirlandais.com/en.

Since 2015, Center Culturel Irlandais has also partnered with numerous Irish cultural organizations so as to be able to appoint up to forty artist Residents every year who form the heart of the CCI creative community.

Find out more about the partnered Residencies below.

Performance Residency in association with Music Network

Music Network is supporting a 1-month Residency for a musician seeking to further their performance career. Musicians working in all genres are eligible. This award will be made to a musician Resident in (the Republic of) Ireland. Residency is based upon the Revenue Commissioners’ definition of the term (see www.revenue.ie). Residents will have a valid PPS number.

Composition Residency in association with the Contemporary Music Centre

The Contemporary Music Center is supporting a 1-month Residency for a composer who is represented by the CMC.

Irish Traditional Music Archive Residency

Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any discipline whose work is connected to Irish traditional music.

Animation Residency in association with Cartoon Saloon

Cartoon Saloon is supporting a 1-month residency for directors of animated films and film professionals whose work is primarily in the animation medium.

Visual Artists Ireland Residency

Visual Artists Ireland is supporting a 2-month Residency for any artist who is a member of Visual Artists Ireland.

Graphic Studio Dublin Residency

Graphic Studio Dublin (GSD) is supporting a 1-month Residency for a member of the studios.

Print Network Ireland Residency

Print Network Ireland is supporting a 1-month Residency for a member of Black Church Print Studio, Cork Printmakers, Graphic Studio Dublin or Limerick Printmakers.

Literature Ireland Residency

Literature Ireland is supporting two 1-month Residencies for Writers working in English or Irish. The Awards are normally for Writers with a minimum of two books published with national or international distribution.

Poetry Ireland Residency

Poetry Ireland is supporting a 1-month Residency for a poet, working in English or Irish. The award is for a poet with a minimum of two collections published with national or international distribution.

International Residency for Theatre-makers in association with The Abbey Theatre

The Abbey Theater is supporting a 1-month Residency for a theatre-maker to develop their practice as part of an international Residency opportunity in the CCI from 22 November to 22 December 2023. Three other national theatres/festivals will also support three theatre-makers who will reside in the CCI during the same period. The Residency will include Networking opportunities for all four theatre-makers. Our international partners are the Vilnius International Theater Festival Sirenos, Vsi Teatro informació centras, Lithuania and the Lithuanian Cultural Center (Paris), Camões – Centro Cultural Português (Paris) and Teatro Nacional Dona Maria II (Portugal), and the Center Culturel Hellénique ( Paris) and National Theater of Greece (Athens).

Draíocht Residency

Draíocht is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist working in any discipline, with a clear focus on children and/or young people articulated in the proposal.

Meath Arts Office Residency

Meath Arts Office is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any Discipline who is based in the county of Meath.

Ealaín na Gaeltachta Residency

Ealaín na Gaeltachta is supporting a 1-month Residency for a Gaeltacht based artist of any Discipline working in the Irish language. The recipient will be required to submit a Residency report to Ealaín na Gaeltachta no later than 30 days after completion of the program.

Cork County Council Residency

Cork County Council is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any Discipline who is based in the county of Cork.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Arts Office Residency

dlr Arts Office is supporting two 1-month Residencies for artists of any Discipline who are based in the county of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Leitrim County Council Residency

Leitrim County Council is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any Discipline who is based in the county of Leitrim.

Limerick Arts Office, Limerick City and County Council Residency

Limerick Arts Office Limerick City and County Council is supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any Discipline who is based in the city or county of Limerick.

Wexford Arts Center and Wexford Arts Office Residency

Wexford Arts Center and Wexford Arts Office are supporting a 1-month Residency for an artist of any Discipline who is based in the county of Wexford.

Tomi Ungerer Residency for Socially-Engaged Artists

Supported by:

– The Center Culturel Irlandais, Tomi Ungerer Estate, Embassy of Ireland in France (Paris)

– Permanent Representation of Ireland to the Council of Europe, Musée Tomi Ungerer, Mairie de Strasbourg (Strasbourg)

– Embassy of France in Ireland, Firestation Artists’ Studios, Create – National Development Agency for Collaborative Arts (Dublin)

– University College Cork, The Guest House Project, West Cork Arts Center (Co. Cork)

This newly inaugurated 1 to 2-month Residency supports artists with a socially-engaged practice based in Ireland or of Irish nationality. It enables a short introduction to the work of world-renowned artist Tomi Ungerer through consultation of his Archives in France together with time spent at CCI Paris to further develop their practice.

See further details at the link below.