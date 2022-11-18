Literature inspires thought-provoking records | Belleville Intelligencer

jpg, BI

Article content This week we explore two albums inspired by literature.

Article content Ernesto Cervini – Joy (TPR Records, 2022) All of the songs on this thought-provoking record are inspired by Canadian author Louise Penny’s series of Gamache Detective novels (NY Times best-sellers). The books are rich with values ​​including courage, love, kindness and decency and Cervini captures those qualities in these compositions. Although I have never read any of the books myself, the beauty of Cervini’s music suggests that I should. The Musicians on Joy are members of Cervini’s other groups, including Turboprop, Tune Town and Tetrahedron as well as some other special guests including four gifted vocalists – Emilie-Claire Barlow, Felicity Williams (Bahamas), Alex Samaras and Amy Cervini (sister, and member of Duchess).

Article content The majority of the bass playing is skillfully handled by Dan Fortin, with a few guest spots by fellow bassists Artie Roth and Rich Brown. Three Pines is the name of the village in the books and the opening track of the record. Williams, Barlow and Cervini provide lush, wordless vocal harmonies floating above the gently propulsive music. Don Scott delivers thoughtful and dynamic guitar lines throughout. Author In describing the village, Louise Penny said “Three Pines is a state of mind. When we choose Tolerance over hate. Kindness over cruelty. Goodness over bullying. When we choose to be hopeful, not cynical. Then we live in Three Pines.” Cervini’s music mirrors these ideas beautifully. Peter Morrow features Adrean Farrugia on Solo piano, and is named after one of the main characters in the stories. Clara features Tara Davidson on Solo alto saxophone and is named after another important recurring character.

Article content The Moth is based on a poem in one of the books, sung here by Alex Samaras. The track is sparse and frantic, and curiously compelling. Bella Bella is the name of the river in Three Pines and Cervini captures the many changing moods of a river in this composition. Other Highlights include Surprised By Joy, The Beautiful Mystery, the quirky Beauvoir, Roar and Havoc, and Myrna. Dan McCarthy’s Songs of the Doomed: Some Jaded Atavistic Freakout (TPR Records, 2022) This album grabbed me by the throat and shook me. It is wild and unpredictable and sounds fantastic at high volume. As a guitarist myself I was immediately enamored with the wailing and visceral guitar lines, and the chiming and percolating guitar lines. The personalities and conversations between guitars (nimbly performed by Don Scott and Luan Phung) are instantly engaging.

Article content I was also moved by the shimmering vibraphone. I am an unabashed vibraphone lover and McCarthy plays it with a sort of joyful abandon at times, while other moments find him gently and tenderly delivering waves of warmth. This collection of compositions is inspired by the writing of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Although some of the music can sound recklessly improvised at times, it is in fact deeply grounded in the musical theory of serialism. McCarthy created a system he calls “the Gonzo Cypher” with which he can take a word, phrase or even paragraph of Thompson’s writing and generate tone rows in the style of Arnold Schoenberg (the Creator of serialism). By submitting to the mathematics, the resulting melodies can be simultaneously beautiful and uncomfortable. Six tracks on this record incorporate the Gonzo Cypher.

Article content Aside: Anton Webern was a student of Schoenberg who pushed the new style to even more obsessive levels of composition by allowing the tone rows to dictate rhythms and even changes in dynamics. If you dig this kind of stuff, I highly recommend a deep-dive into the music of Schoenberg and Webern. Morning at Woody Creek opens the record with a Monstrous guitar Solo not unlike Jimi Hendrix’s legendary Woodstock interpretation of The Star-Spangled Banner. There are faint hints of Amazing Grace in the melodic construction and the performance is Sheer passion on the guitar. Hell’s Angels has a Melody that is based on the phrase “Hells Angels a Strange and terrible saga” with a bass line based on the word “Gang.” Other phrases that helped dictate the music include “Stomp” and “Outlaw Motorcyclist.”

Article content The High-Water Mark is a gorgeous, reflective non-cypher composition with sparkling vibraphone and thrilling guitar lines. White Rabbit is the only cover on the record and it includes gifted guest vocalist Jenn McCarthy. It takes courage to sing a song by Grace Slick and not sound like a cover artist, but McCarthy makes the song her own while retaining the spirit of the original. We Were Somewhere Around Barstow uses the cypher with the first line of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Whole tones and tritones are supported by non-cypher bass and guitar parts. This piece is a highlight among many highlights. Other notable tracks include What Limes?, Kingdom of Fear, and Owl Farm. Evening in Woody Creek is another take of the opening track with more Instrumental chaos, which provides a perfect closing to the record.

