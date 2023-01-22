Literature infected by viruses of casteism, communalism

Capt. GR Gopinath inaugurates Mysuru Literary Fest – 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Soldier, farmer, columnist, author and entrepreneur Capt. GR Gopinath opined that literature today is infected with the viruses of communalism and casteism. “Moreover, literature is getting divided and if it does not unite, it cannot be called a great literature,” he said. Gopinath delivered the Inaugural address after opening the Fourth Edition of Mysuru Literary Fest – 2023 organized by Mysore Literary Association at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in the city this morning.

Drawing an analogy between literature of yore and the current,

Gopinath delved into the undertone of the literary works produced by the greats like Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, DV Gundappa, KV Puttappa popularly known as Kuvempu among several others, which echoed Humanity above all.

“Even though most of the Philosophers then did not believe in God, they were great Believers in humanity. What’s common among them was their overarching sentiment — love and quest for the spirit,” asserted Gopinath.

Delineating further, Gopinath said, “There are many short stories written by littérateurs like Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Pu.Ti. Narasimhachar, DL Narasimhachar, BM Srikantaiah and Ti.Nam. Srikantaiah. They were Orthodox in many ways but their Humanity went beyond ‘madivanthike’ (orthodoxy). Kuvempu took 14 years to write ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’, but when there was a debate about how a Layman can understand the tome, he wrote a prose on ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’.

Capt. GR Gopinath lighting the lamp to inaugurate the Mysuru Literary Fest-2023 at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in the city this morning as Mysore Literary Association Hon. Secretary Reginald Wesley, Executive Committee Member Prof. S. Dwarki, Vice-President Prof. BN Balajee, President Prof. KC Belliappa, Executive Committee Members KC Haridas and Prof. Nirmala Chandraprakash, Treasurer Chethan and former Registrar of University of Mysore AK Monnappa look on.

Humanity valued the most

Referring to the works of Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Gopinath said that in his short stories, Masti has written about infidelity, ‘kapata sanyasi’ (wicked sanyasi) who befriends a woman and takes Liberty and about the relationship between an Orthodox man with a woman from different faith, with the message of humanity.

“Even the Vedas and Puranas, do not speak of caste, as is evident with the works of even Adi Kavi Pampa and Saint Kanakadasa whose famous call remains ‘Kula Kulavendu Hodadadiri’ (Do not fight in the name of caste),” he noted .

To substantiate further, Gopinath said ‘The Principal Upanishads’ written by a great philosopher like former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, which runs into 1,000 pages has References to Quran, Bible, Omar Khayyam and mathematician/philosopher Bertrand Russel.

“Their love for Humanity and oneness expounded to a greater degree,” felt Gopinath. Likewise, be it Kuvempu who gave a call for ‘Vishwamanava’ and ‘Manujapatha’ or DV Gundappa whose ‘Mankuthimmana Kagga’ are popular, they all were strong Believers in Humanity that was the Essence of their literary trait, he added.

Actor and Director Prakash Belawadi, his wife Chandrika Belawadi, Founder-Trustee of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Shubha Sanjay Urs, Actor and Educationalist Dr. Abhimanyu Acharya, Writer Prof. HS Shivanna, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor KB Ganapathy, Advocate and AAP Leader Brijesh Kalappa among the audience at Mysuru Literary Fest.

Hence, the modern Government must ensure Harmony in the society so that- literature, music and flowers bloom on their own, he opined.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. KC Belliappa, who is the President of Mysore Literary Association and presided over the Inaugural session, recalled the Genesis of Mysore Literary Association, which began in 2017. Vice-President of Mysore Literary Association Prof. BN Balajee, Honorary Secretary Reginald Wesley were present.

Star of Mysore Founder-Editor KB Ganapathy, senior journalist Krishna Prasad, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Brijesh Kalappa, agri scientist Dr. Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura, former Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna, Mysuru Book Clubs Founder Shubha Sanjay Urs were prominent among the audience.

Day-long sessions

The Inaugural session was followed by a session on ‘The Maverick Maharaja’ by Dr Deepti Navaratna, ‘Playwriting- Sharing Space and Sharing Time’ by actor and director Prakash Belawadi, ‘Bhakti and Siddha’- Dimensions of Indian Poetry & Poetics- by poet and playwright Prof. HS Shivaprakash and ‘Drama in Education and Education in Drama’ by actor and educationist Abhimanyu Acharya.