Literature Festival Celebrating Local Authors

Returning in March 2023 is the English Riviera Literature Festival, a three-day literary feast celebrating local authors and the written word.

Taking place from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18 March at the Palace Theatre, the festival contains a packed program of literary-themed events, creative activities for children and adults, fascinating author talks and readings as well as a chance to meet published and aspiring writers.

Maureen McAllister, operations director says: “Our second literature festival at the Palace Theater really does have something for all ages and interests with fabulous Storytelling workshops for children to talks about historical, non-fiction, Biographies and crime themes plus loads more”.

The opening event on Thursday 16 March will be an entertaining talk by Stephanie Austin, author of the Devon Mystery Series – contemporary crime novels set in Ashburton and featuring Reluctant Amateur Sleuth and antique show owner, Juno Browne.

There will be an opportunity for the Palace Theatre’s Resident creative Writers from Write Time Write Place led by tutor, Chris Woodhouse to share some of their work and for anyone interested in finding out what they achieve through the creative writing courses in Here is a Little Something I Wrote. Later in the day local Writer Emma Seaman will present Mary Shelley’s Lost Torquay Novel, Exploring the Mystery of how the ‘Frankenstein’ author wrote a story set in South Devon, which lay undiscovered for nearly 200 years in the attic of an Italian villa.

On Friday 17 March, Rachel Trethewey makes a welcome return with her talk, Mistress of the Arts, giving a fascinating insight into the passionate life of Georgina, Duchess of Bedford.

Best-selling biographer and crime novelist, Andrew Wilson will talk about writing the first Biography of Patricia Highsmith, his series of novels featuring Agatha Christie as detective, and his two Psychological thrillers, Five Strangers and Murder Grove, written under the name EV Adamson. There’s more crime-themed chat with best-selling biographer and crime novelist, Andrew Wilson in A Life in Crime talking about writing the first Biography of Patricia Highsmith, his series of novels featuring Agatha Christie as Detective and his two Psychological thrillers, written under the name EV Adamson.

On Saturday 18 March, for adults wanting to write and publish fiction, award-winning British/Danish author and journalist, Helga Jensen will be delivering a Writing Commercial Fiction workshop. The South Hams Authors Network will be holding a free to enter ‘Meet the Authors’ Day in Stage Left, the Palace Theatre’s function space with half Hourly book readings, book Stalls and members on hand throughout the day to give advice and information to aspiring Writers .

Other events taking place include Storytelling and crafts workshops with award-winning children’s author, Clare Helen Welsh and a talk by TP Fielden, the fiction-writing name of acclaimed royal biographer and commentator Christopher Wilson, who has penned Biographies of Prince Charles, Camilla, Diana, and other members of the British royal family. Christopher is also the author of the Miss Dimont retro-detective series of novels set in Devon, and the wartime Buckingham Palace Adventures of courtier, artist, and spy Guy Harford.

To see the full program of events and to book tickets, please visit the Palace Theater website: English Riviera Literature Festival 2022 – Events in Paignton – The Palace Theater Paignton or call the box office on 01803 665800.

