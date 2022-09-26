Literature Escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of their students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant.

Bethany Seal received that grant. She’s the only one in the state to achieve the honor. Seal’s taking that idea and $2,000 to another level.

“I always have these kind of crazy, creative ideas, but finding funding for those ideas can sometimes be difficult,” Seal said. “I was very excited to find a source of funding for this Escape room project idea.”

So, imagine literary classics like Hamlet or the Lord of the Flies playing out in an Escape room.

“I always like to challenge my students in different ways, and so I have a running list of ideas I keep, and one of those was to use literature to create Escape rooms and have my students come up with the games from the literature that they ‘ve read,” Seal said.

She hopes that brings the stories to life and her dual credit students can learn the classics and have fun along the way.

“It gets the students more invested in what we’re reading,” Seal said.

The $2,000 grant went to 50 teachers around the nation. Out of those 50, three will be selected for larger awards.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.