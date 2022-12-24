Literature brought to light in Mussoorie, Hospitality News, ET HospitalityWorld

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa organized Between The Covers – the Himalayan Book Club and you know there is more to the story than an abundance of scenery Nestled up in the mountains. The book club session with Sudeep Nagarkar introduced his latest novel, It Was Always You, according to a release issued by the hotel.

Their third author in residence was Sudeep Nagarkar, the author of nine bestselling novels, the recipient of the Youth Achievers Award and known as one of the most influential Celebrities on Forbes India. His books including Few Things Left Unsaid, That’s The Way We Met, It Started With A Friend Request and All Right Reserved For You have been translated into various languages. This year he published yet another captivating romance novel, It Was Always You, about regretting a lost love and difficult marital decisions. The author’s style of mixing cutting remarks with caustic wit, make for a tantalizing read, it said.

“The unique idea of ​​book reading sessions & author meets amidst the mountains arranged by JW Marriott Mussoorie was mesmerizing. I personally loved the interaction & how the audience keenly participated in the event. More such sessions would not only encourage the Writers but would also boost the reading culture” said Nagarkar on the session.

JW Marriott Mussoorie was committed to supporting the next generation of Indian authors with the Himalayan Book Club. It’s no secret that the Queen of the Hills is home to unparalleled literary vision, talent and determination, so to celebrate the rich heritage, the property has now invited three bestselling authors — Shunalli Khullar Shroff, Durjoy Datta and Sudeep Nagarkar — who represent the nation’s gloriously multifaceted cultural landscape, the release added.

“The Himalayan Book Club is an extension of Mussoorie’s Storytelling through an elevated platform: having Insightful conversations through the words written on a page. And so, for me, those conversations are about working with authors and having the Sovereignty to put their conversations at the Forefront of rich literary heritage. Our endeavor has always been to create new experiences for the guest and we are proud to present Himalayan Book Club as an exclusive event that our guest looks forward to”, said Anoop Pandey, the general manager of the property.