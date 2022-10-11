“Literature and football”: round table with “Los Cervantinos”, the team of writers and journalists who will compete in Frankfurt | Atalayar

The Cervantes Institute of Madrid, Casa Árabe and LaLiga organize this Tuesday (7 pm) at the Headquarters of Cervantes a round table entitled « Literature and football ». This is the first meeting of the « Los Cervantinos » team, made up of Writers and journalists to participate in the football match that the DFB Kulturstiftung organizes at each edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair (Germany) and which, this year, will be contested by Spain as « country guest of Honor ».

Luis García Montero, director of the Cervantes Institute, Miguel Aguilar, literary director of Penguin Random House, and Irene Lozano, director of Casa Árabe, will explain this initiative. Next, members of the “Los Cervantinos” team will read excerpts from literary texts on football and host a discussion on the relationship between literature and the beautiful game.

Nuria Labari, Writer and journalist, Enrique Ballester, Writer and journalist, Emilio Sánchez Mediavilla, editor and writer, and Alex Prada, Writer and doctor, will participate. The texts will include the reading of an excerpt from « Salvajes y sentimentales » by the recently deceased Writer Javier Marías.

PHOTO/FILE – Cervantes Institute of Madrid

On Saturday October 22 in Frankfurt, « Los Cervantinos » will play a football match against the German team, as is customary at each edition of the International Book Fair (which begins on October 19), organized by the Kulturstiftung of the German Football Association (DFB). Before the match, a meeting will take place at the Headquarters of the Cervantes Institute in the German city at 1:30 pm

The Cervantes Institute and LaLiga Collaborate on the edition of football dictionaries which were launched in Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese and, in a quadrilingual version, in Senegal (Wolof, Pulaar, Diola and Seereer).

In addition, the Hispano-Arabic football dictionary will be republished with the Collaboration of Casa Árabe on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. The aim is to promote learning Spanish in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa through the sport of football.

The Instituto Cervantes and LaLiga dictionaries contain Descriptions and information about clubs, players, stadiums, competitions, football terminology and other useful travel and tourism phrases and expressions.

Submitted by José Antonio Sierra, Hispanismo Advisor