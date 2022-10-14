“Literature and football”: round table with “Los Cervantinos”, the team of writers and journalists who will compete in Frankfurt | Atalayar

The Cervantes Institute in Madrid, Casa Árabe and LaLiga are holding a round table discussion this Tuesday (7 pm) at the Cervantes Headquarters entitled ‘Literature and Football’, the first meeting of the ‘Los Cervantinos’ team which has been set up with Writers and journalists to take part in the football match which the DFB Kulturstiftung organizes at each edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair (Germany), and which this year will be played by Spain as the ‘guest country of honour’.

Luis García Montero, Director of the Cervantes Institute, Miguel Aguilar, Literary Director of Penguin Random House, and Irene Lozano, Director of Casa Árabe, will explain the initiative. Afterwards, the members of the “Los Cervantinos” team will read excerpts from literary texts on football and will hold a discussion on the relationship between literature and the beautiful game.

Nuria Labari, Writer and journalist; Enrique Ballester, Writer and journalist; Emilio Sánchez Mediavilla, editor and writer, and Alex Prada, Writer and doctor, will take part. The texts will include a reading of an excerpt from “Salvajes y sentimentales” by the recently deceased writer Javier Marías.

PHOTO/FILE – Instituto Cervantes of Madrid

On Saturday 22 October in Frankfurt, “Los Cervantinos” will play a football match against the German team, as is customary at every edition of the International Book Fair (which starts on 19 October), organized by the Kulturstiftung of the German Football Association (DFB). Prior to the match, a meeting will take place at the Headquarters of the Cervantes Institute in the German city at 13:30.

The Cervantes Institute and LaLiga Collaborate in the edition of the football dictionaries that have been launched in Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese and, in a quadrilingual version, in Senegal (Wolof, Pulaar, Diola and Seereer).

In addition to these, the Spanish-Arabic Dictionary of Football will be re-published with the Collaboration of Casa Árabe on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. The aim is to promote the learning of Spanish in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa through the sport of football.

The Instituto Cervantes and LaLiga dictionaries contain Descriptions and information on Clubsplayers, stadiums, competitions, football terminology and other useful phrases and expressions on travel and tourism.

Submitted by José Antonio Sierra, Hispanismo advisor.