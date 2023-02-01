Literature (2-1-23) – Fikkle Fame

Today’s Final Jeopardy question (2/1/2023) in the category “Literature” was:

Published in 2011, PD James’ final novel, “Death Comes to Pemberley”, was a sequel to this novel from 200 years earlier

3x champ Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher orig. from Ludlow, VT, is now up to $68,661. In Game 4, he takes on these two players: Patti Palmer, a bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa, OK; and Aaron Bolaan emergency medicine doctor from New York, NY.

Round 1 Categories: Inventors & Inventions – Hodgepodge – Literary Gems – Iraq – You “Break” – A Friendly Game of Billiards

Jake found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in “Iraq” under the $800 clue on the 12th pick of the round. Jake was tied for the lead with Patti at $2,200, $2,400 more than Aaron in last place. Jake bet it all and he was RIGHT.

About 20% of Iraq’s population is this ethnic group that today administers 3 northern provinces there. show WHO ARE THE KURDS?

Jake finished in the lead with $7,800. Patti was second with $3,800 and Aaron was last with $1,000. All clues were shown.

Round 2 Categories: Mountains – Pardon Me – If Ancient Greek Deities Were around Today – “Z” Category – TV Character First Names – Overlaps

Jake found the first Daily Double in “Mountains” under the $1,200 clue on the 3rd pick of the round. He was in the lead with $7,800, $4,000 more than Patti in second place. Jake bet $5,000 and he was RIGHT.

Although it’s near the Equator, this highest African Peak has Glaciers above the 15,000-foot level show WHAT IS KILIMANJARO?

Patti got the last Daily Double in “If Ancient Greek Deities Were Around Today” under the $2,000 clue on the 10th pick of the round. In second place with $6,600, she had $11,400 less than Jake’s lead. Patti bet $6,000 and she was RIGHT.

Zeus has huge Daddy issues in therapy, having overthrown & confined dad, this Titan, in Tartarus; also, that dad ate Zeus’ sibling show WHO IS CRONUS?

Jake finished in the lead with $24,800. Patti was second with $16,200 and Aaron was last with $7,400. All clues were shown.

Only ONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! right.

WHAT IS “PRIDE AND PREJUDICE”?

Pemberley is the name of the estate belonging to Fitzwilliam Darcy, which fans of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel “Pride and Prejudice” are bound to know. Although clues on “Pride and Prejudice” have frequently appeared on Jeopardy!, clues on the PD James’ 2011 Mystery novel have been few and far between. In fact, the last one I could find was on October 26, 2018 and it was a triple stumper! FICTION ($2000) One of Britain’s great Mystery authors, she went back a couple of centuries for “Death Comes to Pemberley”

A little mixed up: The Jane Austen novel was actually published 198 years ago before PD James’ novel. 200 years after “Pride and Prejudice” was published, “Death Comes to Pemberley”, a 3-part BBC mini-series first aired on British television.

Aaron came up with the “Odyssey”. They lost $6,400 and finished with $1,000.

Patti got it right. She bet $16,000 and finished with $32,200.

Jake had a different Jane Austen novel: “Northanger Abbey” (1818). His $7,601 bet dropped him down to $17,199. That made Patti Palmer the new Jeopardy! champ. Congrats, Patti!

2 triple stumpers from the first round:

INVENTORS & INVENTIONS ($600) In the 1830s Jeanne Villepreux-Power invented this glass receptacle to help her study the paper Nautilus

LITERARY GEMS ($800) Aunt Em & Uncle Henry join Dorothy on her travels in this Metropolis “of Oz”

