Literary Arts Announces 2023 Oregon Book Award Finalists

Literary Arts announced the Finalists for the 2023 Oregon Book Awards the morning of Tuesday, January 24. A panel of non-Oregon Judges selected 34 titles from across the state, highlighted in categories of fiction, poetry, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, children’s literature, YA, and drama. Additionally, this year’s Awards include two for literary legacies, honoring the Pulitzer Prize–nominated poet Gary Miranda and the celebrated children’s author Dawn Prochovnic.

Standouts include Emme Lund, whose debut novel, The Boy with a Bird in His Chest, discusses themes of interstitial space in society through the narrative of a boy navigating the challenges of living with a java sparrow in his chest. Dane Liu’s autobiographical picture book, Friends Are Friends, Forever tells the author’s own Immigration story.

Emmy-nominated screenwriter and novelist Jon Raymond’s latest title, Denial, stands to bring the author his second Ken Kesey Award for Fiction.

Lidia Yuknavitch’s Thrusta time-travel novel set in 2085, could bring the Portland author her fourth Oregon Book Award. Casey Parks, a onetime The Oregonian Reporter now covering gender and family issues for the Washington Post, is Nominated for her memoir/journalistic report of a story of queer history in the South that the New York Times called “at once dewy-eyed and diligent, capricious and capacious, empathetic and exacting.”

Luke Burbank, host of the live public radio show Live Wire and a contributor to This American Life, Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, CBS Sunday Morning, and others, will host the ceremony.

2023 Oregon Book Awards



7:30–9 PM Mon, Apr 3 | Portland Center Stage at The Armory, $12-$65.



Ken Kesey Award for Fiction



Sindya Bhanoo of Corvallis, Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories

Cai Emmons of Eugene, Sinking Islands

Emme Lund of Portland, The Boy with Bird in His Chest

Jon Raymond of Portland, Denial

Lidia Yuknavitch of Otis, Thrust

Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry



Matthew Dickman of Portland, Husbandry

Michele Glazer of Portland, fretwork

Janice Lee of Portland, Separation Anxiety

Amy Miller of Ashland, Astronauts

Eric Tran of Portland, Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke

Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction



Anita Hannig of Portland, The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America

Lauren Kessler of Eugene, Free: Two years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home

Leah Sottile of Portland, When the Moon Turns to Blood

Deb Vanasse of Warrenton, Roar of the Sea: Treachery, Obsession, and Alaska’s Most Valuable Wildlife

David H. Wilson Jr. of Portland, Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country

Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction



Laurie Easter of Portland, All the Leavings

Garrett Hongo of Eugene, The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo

Lora Lafayette of Portland, Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant

Casey Parks of Portland, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery

Ann Stinson of Portland, The Ground at My Feet: Sustaining a Family and a Forest

Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children’s Literature



Zoey Abbott of Portland, Pig and Horse and the Something Scary

Cathy Camper of Portland, Arab Arab All Year Long!

Dane Liu of Portland, Friends Are Friends, Forever

Trudy Ludwig of Portland, Brave Every Day

Carrie Tillotson of Tigard, Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book

Leslie Bradshaw Award for Young Adult Literature



Waka T. Brown of West Linn, Dream, Annie, Dream

Jonathan Case of Portland, Little Monarchs

Susan Hill Long of Portland, The Care and Keeping of Freddy

Jenn Reese of Portland, Every Bird a Prince

Sonja Thomas of Portland, Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence

Angus Bowmer Award for Drama



Sara Jean Accuardi of Portland, The Storyteller

EM Lewis of Monitor, Dorothy’s Dictionary

Rich Rubin of Portland, Russian Troll

CS Whitcomb of Wilsonville, Acting Counsel

The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award



Gary Miranda of Portland

The Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award

