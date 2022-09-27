Litchfield boys golf gets Redemption in home win over Shepaug

LITCHFIELD – The Litchfield High boys golf team looked for, and got, its Redemption against Shepaug on Monday afternoon at the Litchfield County Club.

The Cowboys defeated the Spartans, 164-185, and Gilbert, 164-257, to move into a first-place tie in the loss column in the Berkshire League. Litchfield improved to 9-1 and Shepaug fell to 5-1. Gilbert dropped to 3-6. The Cowboys and Spartans may well end the regular season tied for the league title.

Senior Spencer White led the charge for Litchfield with a medalist round of 2-over 37. White had a rough day against Shepaug the first time around in a match Litchfield lost by just four strokes.

“Coming off of the last match, it was kind of a tough pill to swallow, but everyone has bad days,” White said. “Today, I was just trying to go out and not really worry about my opponent. Just try and play the course. I was relatively happy with how I played.”

White was helped by a 40 from senior Christian Prindle and a 42 from senior Tom Vailionis. Sophomore Ben Muecke tallied a 45.

“We played good golf,” Litchfield Coach Rob Gollow said. “The last time we played, four of our players had their worst rounds of the season.”

Sophomore Gavin Giroux paced Shepaug with a 42.

“I just wanted to keep my head down and play well,” said Giroux, who spoke with a maturity that belies his youth. “I had a couple tough breaks, but I was just trying to play the course and not think about my opponent.”

Payton Thomas was next after Giroux with a 44. Shepaug Coach Chris Dennis said the team knew they would need to play even better than they did last Tuesday (a 176-180 win at the Norfolk Country Club). It didn’t happen, but Dennis is still happy with his team.

“I’m proud of the way that they keep plugging away,” Dennis said.

Gilbert’s Aiden Blanchette ended his round with a team-low 49.