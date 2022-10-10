LISTEN: Tony Bennett Talks Virginia Basketball With Jon Rothstein
Virginia men’s basketball head Coach Tony Bennett joined Jon Rothstein’s podcast “College Hoops Today” this week and talked about the upcoming UVA basketball season for 30 minutes.
Among the topics discussed by Bennett and Rothstein were:
- recapping Virginia’s exhibition tour in Italy
- the impact of the improved depth on UVA’s roster
- excitement about potential breakout seasons for Kadin Shedrick and Reece Beekman
- Kihei Clark’s decision to return for a fifth year
- the addition of Ohio grad transfer Ben Vander Pas
- the potential of Isaac McKneely and the rest of the UVA freshman class to earn significant playing time this year
- the strength of Virginia’s non-conference schedule and the challenge of playing tough opponents early in the season
- the changing landscape of college basketball and what drives Bennett as a Coach
Listen to Jon Rothstein’s full 30-minute podcast with Tony Bennett below:
